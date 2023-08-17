Spanish themed cafe Tapaste introduces all new menu

As we entered the newly done up Tapaste near Purna Das Road, the song Senorita featuring Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, and Farhan Akhtar flashed in our minds. The cosy interiors comprising antique collectibles, posters depicting scenes from Spain, and a wall of Indianised versions of pericons, impressed us as we settled down to have an exclusive taste of the new menu.

Owner Antonio Costa Bolufer informs, “In Spain, people love to have food outside their homes. They even meet up with friends outside. Since their staple foods are bread and eggs we tried to incorporate that in the menu and reflect a slice of Spain in Kolkata.”

Pa ‘N’ tomaca, made with chopped tomatoes and black olives strewn across thick slices of garlic bread was perfect for vegetarians or those looking to go light on their meal. While the tomatoes added tartness to the pungent garlic bread slices, the milder black olives provided the right balance. However, the juiciness of the tomatoes made the bread soggy, which could have otherwise been crunchier.

The Tortilla Espanola resembled a small –size pizza in shape. Made out of eggs and potatoes, this savoury dish was the perfect choice for egg lovers. Thick layers of eggs cooked with thin potato slices and served with mayonnaise and balsamic dips seemed an apt dish for those looking for quick on-the-go bites or those who love their proteins and carbs. The fried edges of the omelette were crusty and that elevated the texture and flavour of the dish when we took a bite.

The star of the menu was the Huevos Rotos, a rather generous serving of scrambled eggs, crispy fried bacon strips, and French fries with chilli mayonnaise and aioli dips. The creaminess of the scrambled eggs made it melt-in-the-mouth the moment we had a spoonful of it. When coupled with the perfectly fried bacon strips which were cooked slightly brown on the edges, it was a soul-satisfying wonder. The French fries were devoured equally fast with the spicy and herb-based dips.

To end the meal, came Salted Churros with chocolate sauce and chocolate ice cream. While churros and chocolate sauce are a legendary combination, the ice cream twist was indeed new and very welcome. The savoury, deep-fried churros were brown on the outside and soft on the inside. When eaten with ice cream or sauce, it counted for an anytime snack, always. Pro-tip, we even had it with some chilli mayo and aioli dips, and they tasted really good.

We would definitely recommend a stop to Tapaste for a homely, light, and healthy meal served with warm hospitality.

Availability noon to 11 pm, everyday

Photos: Anindya Saha