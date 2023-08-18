Cafe Buddy's Espresso's new menu is delectable

All-day bistro Cafe Buddy’s Espresso, turned one with an extensive, all new menu. Besides offering speciality brews, delectable bites and yummy desserts, this cafe is a great spot to relax, work, conduct meetings and bond over board games and is kid-friendly.

Interiors

The white walls adorned with colourful wall art are an instant mood lifter! “On repeated demands from our patrons, we had to add a few Asian dishes to our menu, so that there’s something for everyone. People come in for nibbles, coffees and shakes, or a hearty breakfast or lunch, and there are ample options to choose from,” says franchise owner Apurva Chokhani.

Oran chino hot chocolate

We spotted a host of barrel-aged interesting cold brews having a hint of alcoholic notes. We had an exceptional experience sipping into the Whisky barrel aged cold brew, and Rum barrel aged cold brew, infused with subtle oak and whiskey notes. On rainy afternoons, you can also settle for Oran chino hot chocolate, for its heartwarming notes derived from rich hot chocolate infused with vibrant orange flavours. With a subdued sweet palate, this drink is a sure winner.

Chicken satay

We teed off with a plate of Falafel salad, a healthy mix of crispy falafel balls, fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions, smothered with creamy tahini dressing. The much-indemand Paneer shashlik offers spice-rubbed paneer, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes, grilled to perfection. Served with a tangy dip, this dish can be coupled with an iced coffee, or a sweet and tangy Cranberry cold brew. The Chicken satay is simple and flavourful.

Falafel salad

If you plan to tag your kid along, do order Bar B Q sauteed chicken comprising grilled chicken sausages glazed with a tangy barbecue sauce, and the delectable Prawn aglio olio. For the mains, we relished every bit of the ever-comforting Red Thai vegetable curry with rice. The Baked fish with veggies was also a great choice. The oven-baked bekti fish fillet with a creamy white sauce is served with your choice of herbed rice or veggies, and is wholesome.

Nutella waffles with ice cream

Before calling it a day, we tried a spoonful of Nutella waffles with ice cream. The fresh and crispy waffles with the sweet and cold ice cream were a match made in heaven and we couldn’t stop at just a spoonful.

Meal for 2: Rs 800 +

Pictures by Anindya Saha