Homely Zest introduces food hampers on its third anniversary

Gourmet home kitchen Homely Zest by Sakshi Sureka recently turned three and to strengthen the bond of food with their patrons, they introduced three food hampers. Indulge dropped in to taste a few items from each of the hampers as well.

The Smoked tomato and ricotta were bliss for cheese lovers. The savoury ricotta was balanced with the sweet, juicy smoked tomatoes. The micro-greens added to the flavour and crunch of the item.

Up next were a bunch of knick-knacks including crunchy soup sticks, freshly made twisted bread loaves, and crispy Melba Toasts. To accompany them were a variety of dips and spreads. A burst of garlic flavour wafted as soon as we opened the Burnt garlic dip. A large jar of flavourful dip garnished with burnt garlic pieces was the perfect match as a dip or a spread for all breads and sticks. The Sun-dried tomato olive oil with the tartness of the tomato infused within the olive oil with large chunks of tomatoes was good to chew on.

Cheese Platter

A treat for vegetarians was the Dahi Ke Kebab. It is recommended to heat the kebab right before consumption. If you thought choco lava cakes ooze chocolate; then think again because these Kebabs ooze spicy and minty flavoured dahi from the very first bite. The mint chutney dip enhanced the flavour by a notch.

We ended the meal with Chocolate Monte Carlo, a layered dessert with chocolate chips, sprinkles, spongy cake, chocolate mousse, and ice cream. If you have a sweet tooth, then this dessert is a must-have.

Hampers

The hampers from Homely Zest are elaborative and theme based. “While one hamper includes cheese platter, dips, assorted bread, and chocolate monte carlo among others; the second hamper consists of Crostini Bars, dips, cheese, sushi, Hot Oreo Fudge among others and the last hamper comprise taco bars, sour cream, salsa, guacamole, cheese, Dahi Ke Kebab, butterscotch chenna pak, and litchi or mango chenna pak” mentions Sureka.

Orders are to be placed 24 hours in advance between 9 am and 10 pm at +91 6290795523

Price : Rs 2150 + onwards