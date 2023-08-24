Visit Atom Yumm for their new menu 

The cosy restaurant on Sarat Bose Road, Atom Yumm, has introduced a new menu with a complete in-house curation of desserts for its patrons and Indulge hopped over to take a bite.

Khao Suey

We started off with the Khao Suey which we got to assemble as per our taste with the sides that came along. Thick, creamy chicken gravy with long noodle strands garnished with burnt garlic pieces, onions, chilli flakes, and spring onions made it a wholesome meal.

The Chicken Fajita Pepper Rings, a chunky chicken pattie engulfed in cheesy bell peppers scored a goal with its vegetable cut-out presentation. But the pattie on the whole fell a bit dry. The Chicken Aussie Pizza with chicken, ham, egg yolk, and mozzarella, looked delicious, but fell plain taste-wise, especially with fatty chunks of meat.

Garlic Mushroom

The Garlic Mushroom Starter was a star dish on the menu. Chunky mushroom pieces cooked in garlic, soya, and Worcestershire sauce made us go back to it and gobble up a few pieces every now and then. As we waited for the main course to come, we sipped the Atomic Watermelon Love, a refreshing mocktail with watermelon, passion fruit syrup, litchi, and apple juice.

Cooked rice with bell peppers, spring onions, capsicum, and more in the Pot rice was devoured rather quickly. When in Atom Yumm, the Grilled Bhetki in lemon and cheese sauce served with boiled vegetables and rice would be a fish lover’s dream. The tender fish melted in our mouths, especially with the cheesy gravy.

Coffee Mousse

We rounded off the meal with two in-house desserts. While the Blueberry Cheesecake was delicious though a regular; the coffee mousse stole the show with its intricate layers of bitter coffee merging into the coffee mousse layer. It was the perfect dessert for coffee lovers.

Owner Suddhasattwa Banerjee comments, “We curated a new menu so that the customers can enjoy more variety of food. Also, the in-house desserts are completely new as earlier we did not make desserts. We also have some vegan choices for our customers.” We would definitely recommend a stop to Atom Yumm especially for its drinks, main dishes, and desserts with friends and family.

Noon to midnight (weekends flexible)

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200 (without alcohol) and Rs 2500 (with alcohol)

Photographs: Pritam Sarkar