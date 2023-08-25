Cloud kitchen Teetu'$ new briyani platter is delectable

For eternal fans of the biryani here's some good news. Cloud kitchen Teetu'$ Cloud Cafe has come up with a delectable Mughali menu comprising the ever-loved Kolkata Dum Biryani in its mutton and chicken versions. The smoking hot pots of biryani come with the quintessential potato and boiled egg and a chunky piece of meat but the best thing about it is the reasonable price. "We are grateful that our patrons love the Continental and Asian fares that we have been serving for the past 20 months since our inception. We hope that they relish our Mughal and Indian cuisines as much. The biryanis are just the beginning with many more surprises on the anvil," says Ritwik Das, co-founder of Teetu'$ Cloud Cafe.

Another new addition to the menu

Their chicken and mutton biryani cost Rs 190 and Rs 290 respectively and can be ordered between 12 noon and 10.15 pm every day on 7044094821.