Piccadilly Square collaborates with The Chutney Co. for Rakhi gourmet gifts

Rekindle memories and celebrate sibling love with a gourmet twist, as Piccadilly Square and The Chutney Co. come together in a flavourful collaboration this Raksha Bandhan.

From early morning breakfasts filled with laughter before heading off to school, to those cherished Sunday brunches where time seemed to stand still, and even those unforgettable kitchen showdowns over who makes the best pancakes, we've all been there. And the face behind both the popular diner, Pooja Baid, too, believes that the most memorable moments in life often happen around food.



This Rakhi, Pooja invites you to celebrate this special bond with a touch of culinary magic.

The unique platters are as follows:

Bond Over Breakfast- There’s no doubt that the best bonds are made over breakfast. Share TCC signature idlis and Upma, golden brown Belgian waffles, and sip on our artisanal frappe shake made with love.

Brunch with Bhai

Brunch With Bhai- Brunch with Bhai is “Knot” Your Average Feast!

From Tomato Sevai's tangy tango to Foccacia Pesto's herb-hop, and Pizza Uttapam's fusion frenzy to Mini Brownie's sweet surprise – it's a food adventure!

Brewing Happiness

Brewing Happiness: In the midst of all the petty fights and sibling arguments we have found a way to “Brew Happiness”. It’s a perfect gift for those who love a coffee ritual.

Bits and Bites

Bits And Bites: This Platter is all about sharing bits of love and bites of deliciousness! From chili Cheese Toasties to Blueberry Cheesecake, each bite takes you on a trip down memory lane. Enhanced by TCC’s Uttapam and a variety of Chutneys, this Rakhi experience is a blend of taste and togetherness.

Save Some for Me

Save Some For Me This platter with freshly grilled Quesadillas, crunchy Almond Rocks, Strawberry Yogurt Smoothie, and TCC’s signature Mysore Idli, is so irresistible that you would want to send it with a note saying- “Save some for me”

All things Nice

All Things Nice: They might not have all nice things to say, but how about sharing " All Things Nice" this Rakhi. From Baked Spinach Lasagne to Fusion Idli Aglio Olio, healthy crunch of Almond Granola and Mixed Berries Shake. Treat yourself to the sweetness of Almond Rocks and the decadence of Mini Brownies.

Picnic Basket

Picnic Basket- Unwrap the Sibling Shenanigans with our Picnic Basket complete with Baked Pita Chips, Hummus, Mini Brownies Almond Rocks and Cold Brew/Frappe Shake.

Baked With Love

Baked With Love- Because Calories Don't Count During Sibling Treats! Indulge in Mini Brownie, Baked Lasagna, and Cold Brew—savour the trio!

All Things Sweet

All Things Sweet- Siblings + Sweets = All Things Sweet! Crunchy Almond Rocks, Signature Hazelnut Marble Cake, and Frappe Shake or Cold Brew—your sweet journey begins here!

Share the sibling love one bite at a time with these unique gourmet creations.

Bookings are accepted till August 29 and you can order directly by calling on 8981436499 or on Instagram @piccadillysq. Starting price: Rs 1200+