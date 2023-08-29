Raksha Bandhan is just two days away, and we are sure some of us are still struggling to decide what to gift to our siblings or cousins. And desserts or food items always come to the rescue. You can just never go wrong with food items, since most of us are foodies by nature. Here are some last-minute Rakhi food hampers for you to order!

Hot chocolate packs from The Mint Enfold

The Mint Enfold

Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by treating your sibling to a range of nourishing delights from The Mint Enfold. Choose from a selection of health-conscious gifting options, including the delightful World of Cookies Hamper, featuring a trio of cookies in different flavours like chocolate chip, almond peanut butter, or Earl Gray Lavender, the “Cookies & Hot Chocolate Hamper,” which includes one cookie in flavours such as ginger cranberry, dark chocolate almond butter, and one hot chocolate pack available in flavours such as Nutella, Lavender, and Classic, the “Hot Chocolate Love Hamper” with three hot chocolate packs and the “Mad About Hot Chocolate Hamper,” including six hot chocolate packs. Celebrate the special sibling bond with these mindful delights!

Rs 320 onwards. Order online. Call: +91 9554733555

Sweets from Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

Embrace the essence of Raksha Bandhan and the cherished bonds among siblings with the delectable creations from Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick. Indulge in a symphony of flavours with the specially curated Rakhi Platter featuring an assortment of contemporary sweets and savouries that embody the rich heritage. Not only that, the other special offerings include the Rakhi Special Sandesh which is an authentic kora pak made of Nolen Gur, the Mango Abar Khabo, a masterpiece that captures the succulent delight of ripe mangoes, and Sorer roll, a delicate white sandesh adorned with crunchy nuts and condensed milk, elegantly enveloped in milk silk.

Rs 300+. Call 9830229423

For_kandknife Rakhi platter

For_kandknife

Celebrate this Raksha Bandhan by treating your sibling to a delicious feast from For_kandknife. The exclusive Rakhi Special Platter features a tempting array of delicacies, including creamy Hummus and pita Bread, flavorful Falafel, Lavash and muhammara dip and a refreshing Fattoush salad. No festival is complete without dessert, enjoy the delightful Rose Bundt Cake that adds a touch of sweetness to this special occasion.

Rs 3500. Order through Instagram

Burma Burma artisanala ice creams

Burma Burma, Kolkata

Celebrate the cherished bond of sibling love this Raksha Bandhan with festive treats from Burma Burma. Relive the golden days of childhood with Burma Burma’s selection of nostalgia-laced ice creams that come in six unique and unusual ingredient combinations. Dig into a tub of comforting flavours inspired by childhood favourites like Pineapple Energee, reminiscent of a bottle of ‘energee’ on a hot summer day, decadent Dark Chocolate & Olive, the intriguing Avocado & Honey blend and Caramelized Chocolate & Cheese ice cream with hints of raspberry gel and vanilla streusel. Made in small batches with the finest quality ingredients, the ice cream tubs also come in a vibrant sampler pack of four flavours, making for the perfect sweet indulgence with your partner-in-crime!

Rs 1000 for a pack of 4 samplers | Artisanal Ice Cream tubs - Rs 500 onwards

Call on 033 46051001

Gokul Sweets Rakhi Hamper

Gokul Sweets

Sweeten your Raksha Bandhan celebrations as Gokul offers a range of special personalised hampers in trays, bowls and boxes with any sweet from the store. Ranging from flavoured barfis, rasgullas, chenna payesh, pista balls, peda, jalebi, dry fruits and fruits, Gokul has it all.

Rs 35 onwards (per sweet). Call at +91 8697730214

Ice Box gift hamper

Ice Boss

Ice Boss is doing a range of exciting hampers full of frozen treats for your siblings. The different range of hampers includes popsicle flavours like Choco Almond, Cranberry, Chili Guava, Minty Lemon, Sugarcane, Cranberry and Kokum along with Double Chocolate Ice cream and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Rs 500 onwards. Call at +91 85848 86316

Sprinkles and Sparkles from Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Choose from a wide range of hampers such as Cookie Cuddles which includes Nutella cookie sandwiches, Candy Kisses which has chocolate nut honey florentines, Petal Perfection containing Pistachio tea cake, Biscotti, Cheese bites and Nutella cookie sandwiches, Sprinkles and Sparkles with six cake cones of one’s choice and Chocolate & Cheese comprising Herbed Garlic Bread sticks, Beetroot crackers, Cheese Bites, Sriracha Garlic Cheese, Vanilla Cookies, Biscotti, Chocolate Fudge Sauce & fresh berries.

Rs 500 onwards. Call at +91 98362 30066

4-way Tiramisu box from Caramella by Akshita

Caramella by Akshita

Get your Rakhi hampers curated at Caramella by Akshita. Be it floral hampers with your choice of brownies, cupcakes or dessert jars, Tiramisu boxes, 4-way Tiramisu boxes, Dream cake boxes, cheesecake boxes or Tiramisu cups, they have it all. All you need to do is place your order.

Rs 160 onwards. Place your order through Instagram

Evil eye macarons from Ivory Bloom Bakes

Ivory Bloom Bakes

Have you ever seen an evil eye macaron? Well, this is just one of many fancy stuff that Ivory Bloom Bakes has made for Raksha Bandhan. Indulge in a Tom & Jerry Box filled with mini chocolate chunk cookies and fudge brownies along with Belgian chocolate, raspberry cream cheese and biscoff dipping sauce, or the Butterfly Rubik’s cube, boasting of flavoured macarons put together in a Rubik’s cube. From Minnie Brownie Mouse Box to Pooh Loaf, and the Scooby Two Box, the hampers are sure to transport us to our childhood.

Rs 600 onwards. WhatsApp on 9830071112

A gifting hamper from Bouchee

Bouchee

Get your hampers curated from the extensive sweet and savouries menu of Bouchee boasting apple pie, cheesecakes, cupcakes, Heart pinata, brownies, banana rolls, croissants, pull-apart garlic bread, and a lot more.

Price as per customisation, minimum Rs 800. DM on Instagram

The highly demanded Biscoff Cheesecake jars

Mavin The Cake Boutique

Mavin The Cake Boutique’s festive edit hamper for this year has gourmet tubs, assorted pastries and cakes, chocolate boxes, quiche and more all ready to be customised and packed in hampers, ready to be gifted.

Price as per customisation. DM on Instagram.

La Macario Sushi Boat

La Macario Cafe

Enjoy a variety of mouthwatering delicacies as you celebrate Rakshabandhan. There is something to please every taste bud, from the complex flavors of a sushi platter to the fiery zest of a Mexican feast and the rich tapestry of Indian spices. The signature Asian Sushi Boat includes Cream cheese & Asparagus Sushi, Avocado Veggies Sushi, Cream cheese & Truffle Dimsums and Aglio olio Potstickers. Besides this, don’t miss the exciting new additions that are sure to knock you for a loop: the cheesy nachos, the fusion enchantment of zucchini-enchiladas with a blue cheese twist, and the delicate yet creamy symphony of avocado and cream cheese tramezzini.

Rs 2400 onwards for platters. Call +917439093294