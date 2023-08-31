Indulge in Nawabi Tehzeeb at JW Marriott’s Nawabi Nirvana

One of the most opulent hotels in the city JW Marriott has an extravagant array of dishes served at its JW Kitchen. Now, get to taste the best of Nawabi delicacies straight from the kitchens of Hyderabad as their limited edition Hyderabadi food festival – Nawabi Nirvana- commences today. Indulge was there to get a sneak peek.

For starters, there were a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs. The Hara bhara kebabs, green in colour as their names, were full of peas, coriander, and mint topped with roasted cashews. The mint chutney or lemon juice elevated the taste. Those who love tandoor should not miss the Nizami Murgh Tangdi Kebab. Smoked, chicken leg pieces with tender meat all over were a delight to dig into, especially the black crusted skin which added crunch and flavour to the dish.

The Kute lal mirch ka paneer tikka with its large, thick chunks of cottage cheese was another option for vegetarians. While the outer layer was coated with masalas and grounded red chilli, the paneer itself was refreshingly fresh and soft. The last of the kebabs was the Chapli Kebab, a mutton preparation with flattened chunks of mutton in tender spices. The kebabs could have been a tad bit juicier but this chunky mutton preparation was new to try.

For the mains came a Kacche Gosht ki Dum Biriyani. Long, smooth rice coated with a burst of flavours and topped with caramelised onions and coriander along with spicy mutton pieces would be a must-try. The Murgh nizami chicken with a gravy of cashews, mint, and a pop of pungency from ginger juliennes and Dal Mutton with fried dal gravy and mutton were well devoured with pieces of Naan. The Dal Mutton was rich in masala however the tender pieces of the mutton could be found after searching through a thick layer of fat.

Abdul Quddus, chef de cuisine comments, “The curated menu consists vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes including starters, mains, three biriyanis and two desserts. They are rich in garam masala and ingredients like rose petals, black and green cardamom, and cinnamon sticks.”

It was interesting to note that though the dishes were heavy on garam masala and local ingredients like Khas Ka Jad, Marathi Mugga, and Patthar Ka Phool, they were not very spicy and we definitely recommend dropping by.

Till September 17, 2023

Available for dinner from 7 pm to 11 pm only

Price: Rs 2550 (all inclusive)

Photo: Pritam Sarkar