 Sorano introduces lip-smacking new menu

Craving for Italian food? Head over to ristorante Sorano and dig into their lavish new menu which comprises a variety of drinks, starters, mains, and desserts. Indulge went to taste it and here’s what one shouldn’t miss.

The Lavash sticks with mayonnaise were apt for any time snacking. Long, flatbread sticks with a spicy chilli dip were the perfect palate cleanser before the appetizers took over. The Mushroom Forest was a dish, unlike anything we had seen before. True to its name, it was presented like a scene from the forest. Made with porcini, chanterelle, and button mushrooms with parsley moss and hazelnut rocks, it was served with lavash. It was a texture-based treat with paste, powdered, whole-form, spongy, and a variety of micro-greens popping up. The savoury mushrooms with bursts of spice mix transported us to a culinary haven.

The Mozzarella Parcels was perfect for those who love cheese. Chunks of mozzarella oozed out when the perfectly crispy puffs were sliced. It was served with tomato basil sauce and salsa verde. Another cheesy affair was the Pepper & Burrata. Charred red peppers tossed in red wine vinaigrette on multi-seed puffs served with smoky burrata would make your day. In fact, the pepper puffs were so delicious that they could well be served even without the burrata.

We took a pause to sip the mocktail, Bang of Nature. A refreshingly sweet drink made with passion fruit puree, in-house basil syrup, grapefruit cordial, apple juice, and rosemary, it opened one's senses and built an appetite for the mains.

Up next came the Cappelletti Di Pollo which was pasta stuffed with confit chicken, cream cheese, and porcini. It was served in thick red wine sauce with parmesan shavings. The dish, on the whole, was mildly savoury but lacked a flavourful punch despite being presented beautifully.

The Salmon Affumicato, a dill and cream cheese pizza with smoked salmon, feta crumble and caper berries was surprisingly flavourful. While the cheese added to the savoury flavour, the caper berries added the pop of spice that balanced the dish. The smoked salmon was an interesting element in the dish; however, its strong smell could be a deterrent in some cases.

We wrapped up the menu with the Torta Caprese. A plateful of dessert haven it was soft and fluffy almond and chocolate cake with a chocolate gelato, presented with melt-in-the-mouth milk chocolate and roast almond mousse on chocolate soil.

Executive chef Arun Karara mentions, “The inspiration for the new menu was a certain refinement in the current menu. We have a contemporary take on some classic dishes. There are more choices for vegetarians and vegans too.”

This permanent addition to the menu with mildly balanced flavours catering to spicy and non-spicy palates is definitely to look out for.

Price for two: Rs 1800+

Photo: Anindya Sarkar