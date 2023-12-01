Head out for a breezy brunch at Ozora every Sunday

Turn your lazy Sundays colourful by heading over to Ozora’s Breezy Brunch every Sunday. Situated at the topmost floor of Acropolis, this cozy diner lets you experience the skyline of Kolkata and enjoy the perfect meal on a lethargic day. Indulge headed over to try the brunch and give you a glimpse of the assortments of items available at the restaurant.

Assorted Starters

Up first was an assortment of starters which included the crispy Capsicum Cottage Cheese Finger; the Gondhoraj Murgh Tikka, which has a mild flavour when eaten but an excellent after-kick of gondhoraj lemon; spicy and tangy Barbeque Chicken Wings; crispy and fresh Fish Finger; and Szechuan Chicken which was a mix of flavours and mild spice which stuck to the tip of the palate even after finishing the dish. The first round of starters was followed by the cocktail South Side, which was an interesting mix of saffron, rose water, lime juice, simple syrup, and gin. This mood-setting cocktail is recommended. While the saffron gave the drink a yellowish hue it also gave the refreshing taste which was further accentuated by the rose water.

Beaming with surprises, we were presented with another round of flavourful starters. The masala-coated paneers gave the perfect tanginess to the Achaari Paneer Tikka; the Chickpea Salt and Pepper with crunchy chickpeas and fresh veggies like bell pepper, spring onions, and onions were the perfect accompaniment for any drink; the non-spicy Mexican Tandoori Aloo and the bite-sized pizza-ish paneer and cheese special Naan-sense.

Phuchka Shots (non-alcoholic)

The Brunch also has Italian flavours and offers Vegetarian and Non- Vegetarian pizzas in the homemade dough. But the star of the menu would be Phuchka Shots. Spicy mashed potatoes along with a pomegranate tang mix coupled with four different syrups were a treat. These phuchkas are also available with alcoholic shots.

Before moving to the mains, we give our stomach some rest by drinking Ping Pong, a mocktail made of litchi, apple, cranberry, and lime juices and simple syrup. The mix of juices and syrups gave it an eye-soothing ombre effect and the thinly sliced apples for garnishing made the presentation look more ravishing.

Non-Vegetarian Pizza

For mains was an Indian combo of Peas Pulao, Kashmiri Aloo Dum, Paneer Lababdaar, and Naan. The long–grained rice with peas and coriander with a hint of sweetness was one of the best Pulaos we tried. The butter brushed Naan too exuded amazing smokey flavours. Both the saucy, creamy, and tangy Paneer Lababdaar as well as the mildly spicy Kashmiri Aloo Dum went equally well with both the rice and the naan.

The brunch also offers several kinds of desserts including Monte Carlo, Macaroons, Cheesecakes, and more. It has soups, varieties of salads, and a mix of European and Indian dishes on the table. We recommend visiting for brunch till the winter season lasts.

Noon to 4 pm; every Sunday

Ozora, Acropolis Mall, Floor 20

Price for one: Rs 1700 AI (without alcohol) / Rs 2200 (with alcohol)

Photos: Pritam Sarkar