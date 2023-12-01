The Garden Lounge is a bohemian fantasy

Deciding on a place to meet up with friends, colleagues or cousins can be confusing at times with so many options crossing the mind. But newly opned The Garden Lounge at Salt Lake, Sector V can be a suitable pick for all age groups. What makes it an even more exciting is their unique range of biryani and kebab sizzlers.

Interiors

Brick walls adorned with graffiti and paintings, along with a ceiling full of vines and cane lampshades with warm lights greet you as you enter the diner. A walk through takes one to an alfresco area replete with plants in recycled oil tins, a giant graffiti of a boho woman, and a colourful chequered floor that makes it a great choice for an afternoon lunch.

Kung Pao Chicken

Triparna Mukherjee, owner and CEO of the lounge tells, “We have tried to fuse flavours from across the globe, that range from the aromatic spices of India to the tantalising tastesof Asia, the savoury delights of Continental cuisine, the bold and vibrant flavours of Mexico and even the timeless elegance of Italian dishes.”

Galauti kebab sizzler

While soaking in the afternoon sun, we sipped on a tall glass of green apple mojito and a tangy and spicy Jamun lemonade as a plate of Kung Pao chicken arrived at our table. Sticky and tangy, with a hint of sweetness, we loved this Indo-Chinese dish. The succulent chunks of chicken tossed in the kung pao sauce along with crunchy bits of pepper, peanuts and cashews had us impressed. We also tried their Mutton galauti kebab sizzler. The melt-in-mouth galauti kebab served with slices of a soft paratha can definitely be a conversation starter. The tawa-fried kebabs were neither too oily, nor too dry, and made the perfect bite paired with the sweet drinks.

Chicken stroganoff

For mains, we settled for a classic continental dish called Chicken stroganoff — chicken chunks, mushrooms and onions dunked in a creamy white sauce accompanied by a side of buttered, herbed rice. This tasted decent and is an easy choice if you want a light meal. We also had their innovative Mutton biryani sizzler, served with a salan and two pieces of chicken kebabs. Sufficient for two, the biryani was delectable and light, with the quintessential piece of potato and a huge fall-off-bone chunk of mutton.

Chocolate brownie with ice cream

The satiating meal ended with a classic sizzling chocolate brownie and ice cream.

Price for two: Rs 800+