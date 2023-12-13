Celebrate the spirit of yuletide with Trincas Holiday Sweet Indulgence Menu

Head over to Trincas today to see their aesthetic Christmas tree and taste the yummy winter menu

Kolkata’s iconic Trincas restaurant is back with the yuletide flavours for this season. Indulge was present in a special sneak peek of the winter menu organised by the restaurant. But what made the unveiling even more fantastic was the Christmas décor.

The large columns of the restaurant provided the base for the sustainable Christmas tree made of eggplant wood. Each branch has been painstakingly hand-installed. The best part of the décor is the origami ornaments which liven up the tree. They have been handmade by origami artist Aniket Rathore. From fairies to birds, hanging gifts, socks, bells, and balls in varied colours adds the touch of winter vibe and Christmas feel to the décor.

What's more, when it comes to Trincas, food has to be on the forefront. The limited edition Holiday Sweet Indulgence Menu is up for grabs till January first week. A collection of vintage desserts that transports one to nostalgic memories, the menu consists of Queens Pudding, Creme Brulee, Devil's Chocolate Cake, White Forest Cake, Lemon Pie, Banoffee Pie, and more.

The Devil’s Chocolate cake is a pure chocolate heaven for those who have a sweet tooth. Layers of chocolate just melts in the mouth the moment you take a bite of it. The White Forest Cake on the other hand is a dessert to watch out for. The towering layers of white chocolate, spongy texture, and juicy cherry compote all make way for a delicious dessert.

Along with the desserts, don’t forget to check out the varieties of sandwiches including Smoked Bandel Cheese and Chicken Sandwich which blends the traditional winter taste of Bandel cheese with chicken strips on grilled sourdough bread.

A visit to Trincas should be on your cards for the irresistible spread of their special winter menu.