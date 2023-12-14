Chef Sujan Sarkar shares the journey of his Michelin-star diner Indienne in Chicago

After years spent abroad and in India as a chef, it was in 2019 that Chef Sujan Sarkar set foot in Chicago to launch the much-anticipated branch of progressive Indian diner Rooh. Post its success, Sarkar, who specialises in progressive Indian cooking, invested his culinary passion in his dream project Indienne which opened doors in Chicago’s River North area in 2022. After earning a place in Esquire’s esteemed list of America’s best new diners in 2022, Indienne got the much coveted one Michelin star in the 2023 Michelin Guide – a first for any Indian restaurant to achieve in Chicago.



We had a chat with the enterprising chef, who was born and brought up in Kalyani and got a comfort recipe for a hearty millet khichdi to keep you warm through the winters.

Does getting a Michelin star increase your expectations as a chef?

Getting a Michelin star is amazing for any chef since it’s kind of a milestone but for Indienne, we never set out for Michelin stars but had always set our standards so high that we should get one. Of course, we have to now maintain the standards and set the bar higher and as a team, we have to be more responsible to retain the star. To excel further from here to get a second star is our goal now.

What were the hurdles you faced while setting up Indienne?

Since we started during the pandemic, we didn’t know how people would take the tasting menu. But once we opened, it started doing well and was appreciated by even local Indians.

You are a proponent of progressive cuisine. How differently do you try to showcase that?

At Indienne, we keep traditional flavours alive and do not mix cuisines. We cook Indian food in a modern way, which means we use new ingredients, new techniques and new ways of presentation and treat ingredients respectfully. The menu is always seasonal and served with excitement, that’s the backbone of the cuisine we do, which is still original and not that experimental. It’s modern in its approach depicting my journey and understanding of food and we work with the texture and different flavour combinations not commonly used in other restaurants.

What will be trending in terms of food in 2024?

The modern version of regional cooking is trending globally, be it Korean, Vietnamese, Taiwanese or Indian. Now, people understand that India is a huge country with so many flavours and different regional takes. So, regional cuisines with a little bit of modern twist will shine.

Which are your favourite Indian dishes?

Kolkata Biryani for sure and also, different kinds of Bengali sweets, especially the ones from Balaram Mullick are my favourite. I also love Kerala Cuisine and appam and stew being one of my comfort foods.

What are the spices always there in your kitchen?

There are a lot of spices including cinnamon which plays a huge role, vanilla and cumin.

What are the non-veg items you enjoy cooking and eating?

It has to be a lamb for its versatility. I love cooking lamb in different formats and different ways.

What's an easy hack you apply in the kitchen when under pressure during rush hour?

I keep a hand blender near me to emulsify sauces.

Your advice for those aspiring to make a mark in the culinary world?

Spend time in professional kitchens and learn as much as you can before starting your restaurant or developing your style of cooking. Don’t rush into anything, you will know when you are ready. Spend more time working with different chefs, who are best at what they are doing. This will give you more confidence. There is no alternative to hard work and being at the right place, learning the right things from the right people.

Your five favourite dishes from Indienne’s menu?



Mushroom Galouti (Eclairs) made with goat cheese, and truffle, Medu Vada (Dough Nut) Butternut Squash Sambar with Red Pepper Pachadi, and Curry Leaf Oil. Scallop (Ghee Roast) served with Squid Sofrito, Uni Malai Curry, and Sanas, Lamb (Tabak Mazz) with Apricot Chutney, walnut, and mint and Achappam (Jalabi) with Coconut Payasam Panna Cotta, Sunchoke and White Truffle ice cream, and gold.

BONUS: Millet and Butternut Squash Khichdi

Ingredients

Proso Millet 1 Cup

Kodo Millet 1 Cup

Yellow moong daal 1 and 1/2 Cup

Turmeric powder 1 tsp

Water 5 cups

Salt to taste

Green peas ¼ cup

Butternut Squash (peeled and diced) 1 and 1/2 cups

For tempering:

Ghee 3 tbsp

Cumin seeds 1/2 tsp

Red Chilli Powder 1 tsp

Ginger 1 tbsp chopped

Red onion 1 large thinly sliced

Tomato - 4 tbsp Chopped

To Finish

Cilantro 2tbsp chopped

Sour cream 2 tbsp

Method

Wash and soak Kodo millet for 3-4 hours.

Wash lentils and proso millet together under cold running water and soak for 30 minutes.

In a heavy bottom pan add five cups of water, kodo millet, salt and turmeric powder and bring to a boil. When the water starts bubbling, cover the pan, lower the heat, and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add soaked millet and lentil mixture and cook for 10-12 minutes on medium heat.

Add Butternut Squash and cook for another 5 minutes. Add green peas and cook for a few minutes. Remove from heat and keep it warm.

Tempering

In a frying pan, heat the ghee over medium-high heat. Add cumin and seeds to the pan, followed by sliced onion and cook till onions turn golden.

Add chopped ginger, tomatoes and red chilli powder and cook for a few more minutes.

Pour this hot mixture into the kichdi and mix well.

Garnish khichdi with sour cream and chopped cilantro.