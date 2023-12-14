Choose from smokey delights at the Bar-Be-Que menu by The Conclave

With the arrival of winters comes the arrival of rich, smokey, and flavourful barbeque season. The Conclave introduces its Bar-Be-Que Menu for the season and we give you a glimpse of the mouthwatering dishes.

The main attraction is the live charcoal kebab counter consisting of Aloo, paneer, gobi, and more options. There are plentiful options, from snacks and salads to mains like baked florentine or tetrazine along with dal, rice, roti, and desserts. Counters like pasta and stir fry as well as refreshing raita give an additional kick to the barbeque flavours. The menu is a delightful mix of Indian and continental to attract all taste buds.

Those who love indulging in kebabs and tikkis can take their pick from Tandoori Aloo, hara bhara tikki, peeli mirch, paneer tikka, veg tikki, and many more. The menu is inclusive keeping in mind the preferences of both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

216 AJC Bose Road

10 am to 10:30 pm

Available till February 2024

Price (approx.): Rs 1175 AI (Veg) / Rs 1275 AI (Non-veg)