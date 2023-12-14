Take your festive picks from the Blue & Beyond Restobar menu this season

As the temperature starts dipping late afternoon onwards, what better place to chill than a rooftop? Indulge went over to Blue & Beyond to experience the warmth and hospitality of the restobar housed inside The Lindsay Hotel in the New Market area. As we watched the sunset from the roof, sipping the refreshing Pink Lady cocktail, the pinkish hues of the skies matched the colour gradient of the drink.

For starters was Crispy chilli babycorn which was hurriedly devoured. Interestingly, they came inside fried papad along with a julienned salad. The babycorn was perfectly crispy and the chef’s special sauce added more flavours to it. Next came the Chicken waldorf salad. If you are health conscious, this is the dish for you. It got an inherent sweetness from the apples and a zesty punch from fresh bell peppers. The chicken added a savoury twist to it while the crunchiness was from the walnuts.

Up next was Sex on the Beach, another refreshing cocktail with a tangy tune to it. It was paired with Ajwaini Jhinga. Fresh smoked jumbo prawns with a hint of ajwain spice, crunchy salad, and tarty mint chutney made us dive for more than one. The fresh tandoor prawns were truly delectable and juicy. Another fish preparation that followed was the Honey Mustard Lemon Fish. Sleek fish fillets in honey, mustard, and lemon sauce were a unique combination. Each of the ingredients lent the dish a combination of sweet, pungent, and zesty flavour which made the fish fillets stand out among all dishes in terms of flavour.

Before moving on to the main dish for the evening, we sipped the Blue and Beyond mocktail, a namesake of the restobar itself. A mocktail version of the Blue Lagoon, the drink was a combination of Sprite, soda, vanilla ice cream, and blue Curacao which also lent its colour to the drink. Chicken a la grecque sizzler was a wholesome meal saved for the last. A platter full of mashed potato, sautéed vegetables, chicken fried rice, and tender chicken breasts in brown sauce made up for a filling dish. The chicken was tender and juicy and the gravy, heavy on garlic gave a slightly pungent flavour which was very welcome. The mashed potatoes were soft and smooth and the texture was an immediate melt in the mouth. Each of the elements of the dish complemented it to make it an absolute favourite of ours.

We definitely recommend Blue & Beyond as a great place to come and spend time with friends and family surrounded by the colours of Kolkata’s skyline. The restobar is open to both the general public and guests of the hotel.

The Lindsay Hotel, 8A & 8B, Lindsay Street, Kolkata- 87

1 pm to 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ (without alcohol)