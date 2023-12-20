Enjoy lavish winter spreads at The Yellow Turtle and Five & Dime

Winter calls for lavish meals, a variety of meats and flavourful curries and spreads besides the cakes, cookies, hot chocolates and spiced cocktails. To amp up the festive fervour, city diners The Yellow Turtle and Five & Dime have specially curated an elaborate menu for the food connoisseurs to gorge on.

If at Five & Dime at Sector 5, you can settle either for a parmesan crusted pesto prawns with citrus cream sauce or a Jamaican jerk pork ribs with rosemary bread and purple slaw and pair for the appetizers. For the main go for vegetarian and non-vegetarian mains like Oven baked crepes with corn spinach ricotta, salsa rose, spicy berry jam served with garlic bread or Orange glaze baked bekti, Roasted spring chicken or Moroccan lamb chops.

A dish from the new menu

Or, if you are in and around South Kolkata, you can choose to visit The Yellow Turtle, you can choose to drop in here too. They too have a lavish Christmas spread boasting of appetizers like Parmesan crusted warm chicken salad with crispy iceberg and pomegranate mustard dressing and Prawn skewers with anchovy butter sauce and mains like Pan seared Tunisian seafood, Roasted spring chicken and Slow cooked pork chops.

End your meal with a classic Christmas pudding with brandy sauce or Baked cheesecake with berry compote.

When: December 20 onwards

Price for 2: Rs 1500+