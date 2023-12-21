This winter, head over to Marbella's to experience their American diner-inspired new menu   

As winter descends, so does the season for visiting cafes and trying out new flavours. Indulge hopped over to Marbella’s (Hindusthan Park outlet) to check out the newly introduced dishes and drinks on their menu. We started with the Tutti Frutti Shake. The perfect caramel flavour shake with a thick layer of fresh cream and topped with tutti-frutti was a good start to our late lunch.

Tortilla Trio

To accompany it came a tray of Tortilla Trio, thin triangular crisps in different flavours and colours with various dips. The yellow colour of the turmeric tortilla, deep wine for the beetroot ones, and spinach for the green was completely organic and healthy. To enhance their taste were bowls of smooth cheese sauce, sweet and sour salsa, and an avocado dip.

Moving on were chunky, boneless, and non-spicy chicken pieces of Thai Style Fried Chicken with peanut sauce which were devoured in no time. The next dish, Hummus with chicken won our hearts through its presentation even before we took a bite. Grilled chicken breast, striped for ease of consumption, surrounded by layers of flavourful hummus with black and green olive toppings, lavash chips, and pomegranate seeds was a delight to dig into. The chicken was juicy and moist, the hummus added the much-needed savoury flavour while the olives and pomegranate complemented with its momentary tartness and sweetness.

Thai Style Fried Chicken

Talking about the new menu Roshni Sood, executive chef, Marbella’s comments, “The new menu is inspired by the idea of poaching The Ultimate American diner experience for our guests. Among others, it consists of wholesome gourmet burgers, indulgent shakes, and yummy ice cream to end your meals on the perfect sweet note.”

If you’re one of those who don’t prefer spinach, think again. Marbella’s delicious Spinach Truffle Pizza is sure to make you take a bite and enjoy it too. Cheesy spinach with loads of truffle oil makes a wonderful combo that would immerse your senses in leisurely eating the pizza and admiring the beautiful cosy surroundings of the café.

For mains was the Harissa baked fish with pita bread and green leafy salad. While the harissa-topped baked fish had a spicy kick and the freshly tossed salad complemented it, the fish could have been slightly moister. The round pita breads were perfectly made and fluffy and tasted well with the salad.

Harissa baked fish

To end our wholesome meal came in the Cream Brule tart. A custard-like texture with a curly blob of fresh cream topped with colourful sprinkles in a tart, made this dessert look enviable. And truly enviably flavourful it was! The custard in caramel drizzles gave it the right amount of sweetness without overdoing it and the sprinkles made it crunchy too.

We recommend visiting Marbella’s with friends and family and trying out the thoughtfully curated menu.

11 am to midnight, all outlets

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+

Photos by Pritam Sarkar