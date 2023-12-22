Get a glimpse of the re-invented menu of NX Hotel

It was a foggy winter afternoon when we planned to visit NX Hotel to taste the new menu inclusions at Kitchen 165 and NX Lounge. We chose a window seat to enjoy an expansive view of the bustling Eastern Metropolitan Bypass, and Captain Bhery Fishing Park.

The view got us all pretty excited and the new menu didn’t disappoint us either. To usher in the third year of the hotel, they have revamped its menu retaining some old favourites while adding a few new pocket-friendly delectable ones. The multi-cuisine curation by corporate executive chef Susanta Ganguly had our favourite NX style chicken stick with the softest boneless chicken skewers tossed in a signature sweet, tangy yet spicy, sticky sauce.

Fish kacchi keri

Talking about the new menu, hotelier Raju Saha says, “Our menus at NX Hotel have always been appreciated. There is not only a good variety of items to satisfy all, but the portion sizes are good too along with great taste and service. It’s been three years already for us and we wanted to curate a new menu to attract new customers as well as give a pleasant surprise to our old guests who can now try a whole new range of dishes.”

NX style chicken stick

Apart from the chicken sticks, there were a few other dishes that graced our plates. The Green Pattaya paneer was a refreshing take on the green chilli chicken with cubes of paneer and bell peppers tossed with a secret Pattaya-style sauce boasting of coriander leaves. Those with a penchant for coriander will love this for sure. We tasted the Fish kacchi keri kebabs next, which had tandoori bekti cubes with a tang of raw mango and served with mint chutney.

Shabnam ki moti

The Changezi boti kebab was decent and a must-try. The smoky and spicy flavour is derived from roasting chicken chunks in a clay pot oven. Shabnam ki moti consisting of melt-in-mouth mushrooms, marinated with curd and tandoori spices, is a fabulous option for the green crusaders.

Meal for two: Rs 1,000+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar