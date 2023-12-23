City eateries offer winter special menus around town

From winter special desserts to exotic mains, check out what Kolkata’s eateries have got in store for you this season. Check out drool-worthy desserts while spending me –time or on a date to dig into meaty delicacies with your foodie gang. Here are some of the winter special limited edition menus you can opt for.

Romaania Kolkata

Head over and enjoy Christmas special brunch buffet including delicacies like Mediterranean burned Garlic Fish, Katsu Chicken, Mexican Bowl, and cocktails like Gingerbread martini and Apple Cider Christmas Mimosa among others.

On till January 1, 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1500+ without alcohol

Café Drifter, Lake Road

Relish winter specials at the Ho Ho Holiday Menu at Café Drifter. Check out their limited-time, winter-warmer Broccoli & almond Soup or a range of slurpy hot chocolates to choose from. For the mains comes Pork ham wrap chicken or Chicken Parmigiana and one cannot forget the desserts comprising Apple Pie with Vanilla Sizzler to name one.

On till end January 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 600+

Punjabiyat, Dum Dum

If you are craving some Indian and Mughlai food this New Year then head over to devour the lavish spread by Punjabiyat. From a range of mocktails to filling mains like Gosht Biryani, Punjabiyat Style Mutton Curry, Prawn Masala, Saag chicken, and more are on the table to satiate your taste buds. From vegetarian dishes to your favourite meat and fish, all are laced with a touch of winter flavours, making the menu delicious. Don’t forget to conclude your meal with a hearty dessert!

On till March 31, 2024

Price for two (approx.): 800+

Double Down Brewpub & Café, Sarat Bose Road

Check out the Christmas special dishes including Roasted Lamb Shank, herb-crusted Grilled chicken, Citrus pan-seared salmon, baked vegetable and cilantro rice, and much more.

On till December 31, 2023

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+

Café Offbeat Upthere, Topsia

Relish a range of specially curated mocktails including Hawaiian Delight, Peach Hills, Green Apple Mojito, Black Current Slush, and Kiwi Skinny Mojito. Don’t forget to munch on Loaded Nachos with Mexican Salsa, Slimmers Delight, and BBQ Chicken Winglets to go along with it.

On till 11:30 pm, December 25, 2023

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1800+

Pinkk Sugars, Salt Lake

Check out the various flavours of desserts at Pinkk Sugars and indulge in items like Chocolate Berry Tart, Strawberry Pancakes, Nutella Berry Crepe, Strawberry Bento cakes, and more.

On till mid-February 2024

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1200+

AM PM

The city’s new gourmet restaurant offers a relaxed brunch for Christmas Eve and Christmas. Applicable only between noon and 3:30 pm each day, the brunch includes Panzanella Salad, Live turkey carving, Fig, chives, and cheese cream puffs, and Roast pork tenderloin with Apple red wine jus to name a few. When in AM PM do not forget to indulge yourself in their wide range of cocktails which they specialise in.

On till December 25, 2023

Price for two (approx.): Rs 2795+ onwards