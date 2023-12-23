Colonial charm meets global streets at the revamped Traffic Gastropub

Traffic Gastropub, situated at City Centre 2, Newtown has been winning hearts for their quirky, curated heady cocktails and fusion dishes like Kosha mangsho pizza, chingri malaikari pizza, Pulse chicken tikka, and such for quite some time now. The place has recently been revamped and the new look of the diner is nothing like before.

(L-R) Martini, Shirley Temple, Gin Basil Smash

Sprawling over 2800 sq ft with a cosy seating capacity for 80, the diner unfolds as an intimate sanctuary of refined indulgence, revealing a harmonious blend of two distinct themes that weave an immersive tapestry across its expanse. While you get the vibe of the regal embrace of the colonial British Victorian charm, where the ceilings are draped in luxurious red velvet creating an opulent ambience at one side, on the other you get to explore the vibrant pulse of global streets, where colourful graffiti walls, neon signs, and a medley of global elements meet the traffic scenes from the city. And this dynamic dichotomy is what stands out the most, and creates a visibly interesting vibe.

Grilled Chicken in Mushroom Pepper Sauce

Since we have tried their food before, we were super excited to try some of their new inclusions, and guess what, none of the dishes disappointed us. Eggs always make a good start to a day, and we too decided to start our food-tasting session with Uble Huye Ande ka Funda from their All Day Breakfast menu and the very first bite won us over. The perfectly crispy yet juicy bacon-wrapped boiled eggs were definitely an eggcellent fusion! Next up we tried Ghooghni Bruschetta, Traffic Gastropub’s take on our quintessential Kolkata street side snack, Ghugni Pauruti, and this too was the perfect conversation starter.

Ghooghni Bruschetta

To pair with a fruity mocktail like Shirley Temple or a potent shot of a classic Martini, you can go for the crispy and mildly seasoned Salt & Pepper Squid that qualifies as the perfect munchy. Let us know if you can stop munching just after one bite of it!

Salt & pepper squid

For the mains, we first tried the Traffic Special Cremaso Chicken Sandwich which had a rich, creamy chicken filling that sits inside a freshly baked soft bread. The Grilled Chicken in Mushroom Pepper Sauce was a classic choice, super filling and can be easily shared by two. The Seafood Bonanza Pizza was the showstopper for us. A pizza extravaganza with shrimp, bekti bites, and squid, bathed in a luscious cremaso sauce and baked till perfection was so good, that even after tasting so many dishes we could manage to finish a full pizza.

Mihidana cheesecake

We had a well-deserved closure after this elaborate meal with a chef’s special Mihidana Cheesecake.

Price for 2: Rs 1500+ (without alcohol)

Pictures by Anindya Saha