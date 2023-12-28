ANNIV SPL: Indulge spots 5 pop cafes for you to visit this year

With new cafés popping up at every nook and corner of the city, there’s no doubt about Kolkata’s ever-buzzing coffee scene. Be it working from a café, meeting friends over coffee, or just going on a date, cafés are always the first thing in everyone’s mind for a casual catch-up. Here’s our take on five popular city cafés that you must try out.

Colab Coffee, Jodhpur Park



Tucked in the bylanes of South Kolkata, this is the place to be if you are looking for some cosy time over

cups of artisanal coffee. Read a book, relax, work or just devour a whole pizza. From desserts to bread, they prepare them all in the kitchen from scratch. We loved how the café has fuss-free and minimal decor,

celebrating the natural beauty with rugged walls, cane lamps and functional chairs adding to the character further. Pocket pinch for two: Rs 700+

Must try

Pea and broccoli hummus served with freshly baked rosemary bread

Chemex

Classic pepperoni pizza

Blueberry Cheesecake

Orange cold brew

Craft Coffee Experience Centre, Salt Lake Sector III



Craft Coffee serves signature fusion coffees and other brews, paired with continental food and freshly baked treats from their in-house bakery and con- fectionery. They also have a range of handcrafted chocolates and a cheese menu, Affinage. Soak in the winter sun and the aroma of freshly brewed coffee in their outdoor spaces and chill with your favourite cup of joe. Tag your furry baby along for a pet-friendly menu to welcome them. Pocket pinch for two: Rs 1,200+

Must try

Cranberry cold brew

Honey lemon hot cascara

Sauteed squid with spicy lemon butter sauce

Chicken stroganoff with couscous

Lemon very berry slice

Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse, Salt Lake Sector 5



Want to dunk the softest croissants in your coffee and savour it while reading a book? Well, that’s what Suchali’s Artisan Bakehouse offers with its range of freshly baked in-house sourdoughs, croissants and bagels. They have a book corner too that boasts of both classics and the latest reads. Get a vibe of the popular Pondicherry or Goan cafés, with shades of blues and whites adorning the interiors, or soak some sun in the portico area overlooking the lake. Also, it’s a pet-friendly café, which is a plus. Pocket pinch for two: Rs 800+

Must try

Berry mascarpone cheese croissant

Chocolate hazelnut croissant

Smoked chicken ham & egg croissant sandwich

Mushroom scrambled eggs on sourdough

Trioccino

Loafer’s Café, Southern Avenue



The pet-friendly outlet of Loafer’s Café at Southern Avenue has a lavish menu comprising a variety of coffee, cold brews, coolers, desserts, baked goodies, sandwiches, and breakfast trays along with a special select menu for pets which includes healthy edibles for your furry friends. A happening spot to chill out with friends and family or working quietly, the café has also recently introduced Loafer’s Café Fish to keep you company. It organises regular food festivals, themed menus, and seasonal offerings to keep patrons engaged. Pocket pinch for two: Rs 800+

Must try

Salted caramel milkshake

Lemon tart

Chocolate monte carlo

Mushroom quiche

Loafer’s warm chicken salad

Waypoint Café, Sarat Bose Road



If you love a homely atmosphere, then halt at Waypoint Café (Mondays closed). Right on Sarat Bose Road, it offers an array of global and fusion food, the tastiest desserts, flavourful, fresh loaves of bread besides a wide range of tea and coffee. You can also avail special deals for a quiet work corner in the indoor and outdoor seating areas. Operating for close to three years now, they have won the hearts of patrons with limited edition fusion flavour menus, a book club, culinary and lifestyle pop-ups and art exhibitions. Pocket pinch for two: Rs1,100+

Must try