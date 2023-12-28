City eateries ring in the New Year with Culinary Delights 

A sneek peek of whats in store for you this New Year

With chilly winters whetting our appetite for some warm and flavourful meals, the city diners are prepping up some deliciously curated menus for you to end the year on a delectable note. With the gastronomes getting confused by a deluge of options, we help you streamline your choices by listing a few great choices to close the year with. From café to diners, here are five interesting lineups for you to check out.

The Bhawanipur House, Bhowanipore



The Bhawanipur House’s delicious festive menu has an array of delectable dishes, ranging from the creamy Tuscan Potato to the comforting Lahme. Experience the festive fusion of the Mediterranean Buddha Bowl and Quinoa, radiating robust flavours that mark the festivities. You can also settle for the Vegetariana and Pollo Lazio Pizza, which are adorned with a host of garden-fresh toppings and a perfect blend of cheese. End your meal on a sweet note with their seasonal specials Devil chocolate cake and Apple crumble tart.

On till January 15. Meal for two: Rs 800

Veneto Bar & Kitchen, South City Mall



This Italian fine dining den is bringing in a lot of winter-special flavours curated around the quintessen-

tial winter speciality, turkey. Veneto’s Turkey Festival includes an array of delicious dishes that include

mains like Goat cheese turkey, Fried dumplings, Honey glazed roasted turkey besides many more. End a satiating meal with the perfect winter special plum cake with ice cream and hot chocolate sauce to

end it on a sweet note.



On till January 31. Meal for two: Rs 1200+

One Sip Gastropub, Rajarhat



Head over to One Sip Gastropub and indulge in the Beer N Birdy Festival while ushering in the New Year. To create a lively party vibe, the entire place has been decked up in festive colours, with a foot- tapping playlist and of course, mouth-watering dishes which include Whole roasted chicken with Chef’s special sauce, Chicken meatballs in marinara sauce with spaghetti, Mix max birdy platter, Korean fried chicken and more.



On till January 5. Meal for two: Rs 500+

The Salt House, Shakespeare Sarani



Enjoy a pre-plated four-course meal to usher in the New Year with your loved ones. Choose from a vegetarian course consisting of Richotta & tomato jam ravioli and Rissotto au champignons or a non vegetarian setting with dishes like Rolled Tuna with riesling sauce and Grilled chicken breast. The starter Ricotta & torched fig salad and dessert comprising Mascarpone whip with berries ice cream remain the same for both meal choices. You can also enjoy a conversation with friends and family over unlimited pours of drinks at a special rate. To completely soak you into the experience, The Salt House also has musicians and bands playing live music during the meals. So book your seats and enjoy the feast!



On till January 1. Meal for 1: Rs 1,100 AI (Veg) / Rs 1,350 AI (non-veg)

Yauatcha, Quest Mall



The limited-edition festive menu at Yauatcha, curated by Global chef Andrew Yeo and in-house chef Tenzing Khuzing, includes a skillful blend of traditional Cantonese flavours and indulgent ingredients to capture the true holiday spirits. Ranging from a heart- warming saffron soup with water chestnut to the Vegan XO dumpling, to Crispy sesame chicken and the Wok-fried grouper fish in Imperial sauce, they have it all and more.

On till January 2. Meal for two: Rs 2,500

What’s Up! Café, Southern Avenue



The cafe is all geared up for its sixth edition of the annual Turkey Festival, which boasts of both classic and contemporary turkey dishes. The festival menu comprises Roast turkey, Coconut glazed turkey with spiced pineapple rice, Thai red curry with Turkey meatballs, Turkey shepherd‘s pie, Turkey roast with apple sauce, Stuffed turkey breast and a Turkey pizza.

On till January 2 Price: Rs 1,500+