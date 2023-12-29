ANNIV SPL: Step into a world of fine culinary dining with the city’s best experiential diners

Fine dining in Kolkata today has moved several notches higher, rendering a holistic experience that goes beyond the food served. Whether it's mindful and ritzy plating, ambience, music, or interiors, upscale restaurants in the city now woo their well-travelled and conscious patrons with impressive experiences. Indulge lists five such popular spots worth visiting.

Citrus coconut, coffee ice cream at Avartana

Avartana, ITC Royal Bengal

At Avartana, the dishes are an expression of magical art, featuring unique renditions of cuisines from the Southern peninsula while retaining the traditional flavours and ingredients. With our knowledge of South Indian food mostly being limited, the menu at Avartana takes the gourmands by surprise with its off-the-track curation exploring a vast range of culinary tales. Local spices, delicate broths, infused oils, fresh coconut, and aromatic curry leaves add to the essence of the cooking. Choose from Maya, Bela, Anika, Tara and Jiia sections of the menu and pair it up with an alluring selection of beverages infused with Indian spices. End your meal with the must-try Winter paan for a regal feeling.

Live kebabs at MOK

Ministry of Kebabs, Novotel Kolkata

The recently opened Ministry of Kebabs guarantees a culinary journey through India’s rich and royal heritage elevating the overall dining experience to an unparalleled level. A dinner-only outlet, the lavish restaurant overlooking the pool, is a great spot to unwind after a hectic day. MOK has three set menus that boast five kinds of live, unlimited kebabs, along with a choice of bread, biryani, house special dal, and desserts. The live grill-on-wheels stick to traditional methods of preparing kebabs in tawa, tandoor and sigri. Executive sous chef Sirajul Rahaman’s recipes are to be had with cups of MOK special tea.

A grand Bengali spread at Sonar Tori

Sonar Tori, City Centre 1

Led by an ever-experimenting and enthusiastic chef, who delves deep to unearth the long-lost methods of rustling up a pure-breed Bengali dish, Sonar Tori is a must-visit destination in town. Get enticed by the elaborate waiting area, the soft light and the aromatic food served in ornate bell metal utensils. Chef Bhaskar Dasgupta ensures that you get a touch of progressive cuisine by continuously reinventing

the recipes while keeping the core flavours intact. “We are now working on lost and rare recipes. We are also running an Adda menu to bring back the nostalgia of adda culture. It runs every day between 4 and 7 pm. You can have fish fry, telebhaja, cutlet and more with the open-air balcony adding to the leisurely mood,” informs the chef de cuisine.

Vedic interiors

Vedic, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

In this fast-paced world, falling back upon our ancient traditions, teachings, practices, and flavours provides us solace, and Vedic is about all that and more. Decorated with hydroponic plants, and bottles of organic honey, the diner believes in slow cooking in proper utensils with pure ingredients and at the right temperature. The décor , paintings and instrumental music add to the mindfulness, soothing the frayed nerves after a stressful day. Taste the choicest seasonal crops featured in the rotating menu along with a host of specially-curated beverages. Choose dishes like Makhanphalam, Japapushpa or Dal Vedic from the winter-special Himam, Hemanta or Sishir, which encapsulate the essence of the winter's freshest ingredients.

Salmon tiradito

Taki Taki, AJC Bose Road

Opulent interiors and good food define the newly-opened Oriental hotspot that has already won the hearts of gourmands for its Japanese and Pan-Asian cuisines! While the daytime ambience has complementary tones of earthy palettes, the scarlet lights along with groovy music turn it into a psychedelic night spot. The sprawling interiors replete with a giant geisha face, a cherry blossom tree and Japanese artwork add a lot of drama to the ambience. Do go for the artisan rolls, nigiri, curated

sashimis like a salmon tiradito, and the variety of dim sums and baos. If you like your rice and noodles right, opt for the outstanding Malaysian Malak noodles or a comforting bowl of Moon fun rice.