Cafe Offbeat Up There’s Evening Bites menu is all munch-worthy!

The pleasant weather in Kolkata makes the perfect situation for a dreamy evening date. And when on dates, munching on some delectable goodies is a must. To address our situation, Cafe Offbeat Up There has put together a special menu that consists of several delectable treats and titbits, called “Evening Bites”.

“This menu is part of our constant endeavour to reinvent and offer something new to our patrons. We invite everyone to dig into this assortment of delish new appetisers, along with one of our house special beverages, while basking in the warmth of the winter sun”, said Chef Paul Jonas Augustine.

Sincronizada with Salsa

The newly conceived appetiser menu by the Chef showcases dishes like the Nachos Grande – an assortment of crisp corn tortillas topped with refried beans, chopped tomatoes, bell peppers, cheese and jalapeno served with sour cream and salsa dip, Ga-Lay-Gok (veg/chicken) – often referred to as the ‘Chinese Samosa’, this is a deep-fried snack prepared with vegetables/chicken and noodles filling; Spanish Spinach Croquettes – a Spanish style appetiser with a very crisp surface coating, hiding within it an ultra-creamy filling of cheese and spinach.

Nachos Grande

The ‘Evening Bites’ menu also features dishes like the Exotic Veggies Bruschetta – a bed of garlic bread, decorated with an assortment of exotic veggies, mozzarella cheese, and olives, then baked to perfection, Bruschetta Zinger – a bed of garlic bread, decorated with an assortment of chicken salami, chicken sausage, chicken pieces, olives, and Mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection; Quesadillas – a delicious vegetarian quesadilla loaded with crunchy vegetables, beans and mouth melting cheese. And the Sincronizada with Salsa – a simple twist on the quesadilla recipe, with chicken salami, melty mozzarella cheese and refried beans between crispy flour Tortillas.

What: Evening Bites at Café Offbeat Up There

Where: 36/F Topsia Rd, Off E.M. Bypass, Kolkata 700039

Meal for 2: Rs 800+