Bengaluru-based fine-diner Badmaash serves progressive Indian cuisine in Kolkata

If you are looking for some great food in a well-done-up setting, then you can safely add Badmaash to your list of must-visit diners. Offering a warm ambience and great food, this new fine diner at Camac

Street serves progressive Indian cuisine, designed and curated by chef Ishant Khanna, the corporate chef of this multi-city restaurant backed by Bengaluru’s V&RO Hospitality.

Chef Ishant Khanna

Badmaash has a setting that is bound to bedazzle you the moment you step in with its bedecked walls in shades of gold. Spread across 2,100 sq ft, this 50-seater is an unadulterated celebration of everything Indian and aims at providing an exceptional experience to the guests with a diverse food menu and a quirky range of cocktails. Badmaash has a setting, crafted to make you feel free and nonchalant. “Bengaluru has always placed Badmaash close to their hearts, as the brand channels the subtly naughty culture and created a space that suits the title, ‘the place to be for any bound situation.’ While deciding on the location for the brand — outside of Bengaluru, Kolkata emerged as a unanimous choice, a city thriving on the rich culture of food and joy,” says Dawn Thomas, CEO and co-founder of V&RO Hospitality.

The refreshing beverages

We started with refreshing, fruity cocktail Manzil-E-Badmaash and Pushpa the Cocktail and a Peyara

mocktail, which went very well with the spicy notes of Indian food. We tried their Chicken Katsu Jhalmuri and Bird’s Eye Chili and Crispy Avocado Jhalmuri, spiced up with Thai herbs. We never knew avocado could taste so good, even better than the chicken katsu! The protein-rich Almond Flakes and Corn Galette, Kasundi Chicken Tikka and Raw Mango Salad and Paprika Tandoori Prawns were all delectable, perfect for our palate, tangy, spicy and simply yum.

The oh-so-quirky, flavourful menu

“We take you on a culinary journey across Indian states. Our menu is a perfect marriage between traditional taste and progressive cuisine approach that retains the essence of traditional food and true Indian taste,” says chef Ishant. For the main course, we tried Badmaash Paneer Khatta Pyaaz served withPudina Parantha and Pickled Kachumber and the old Delhi favourite Murgh Butter Masala served with Chilli Parantha and Sirka Pyaaz. While the paneer tasted decent, the creamy, melt-in-mouth chicken just won our hearts. We ended our oh-so-good meal with a Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda and a Saffron and Bailey Rasmalai.

And how can we forget the desserts?

Meal for two: Rs 1,800+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar