Park Street's Hammer gets swankier with a new rooftop space and new menu
Owner Abhishek Kajaria has also introduced a range of Bili Hu coffees.
Dharitri Ganguly Published : 03rd February 2023 12:00 AM | Published : | 03rd February 2023 12:00 AM
Park Street’s favourite party hangout spot Hammer now has a swanky chic rooftop area offering an array of lip-smacking appetizers to pair with your favourite drink. Owner Abhishek Kajaria has also introduced a range of Bili Hu coffees, for those who cannot do without a coffee.
From barman’s special cocktails to Smoked Salmon Bagel with Herbed Scrambled Eggs, Fungi Pizza, Lemongrass and Coriander Chicken, Pulled Chicken Tacos, Edamame Charcoal Crunchy to Oreo Biscoff Brownie for a sweet ending, they have it all.
Price for 2: Rs 1,200+
Pictures by Pritam Sarkar