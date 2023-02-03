Park Street's Hammer gets swankier with a new rooftop space and new menu

Park Street’s favourite party hangout spot Hammer now has a swanky chic rooftop area offering an array of lip-smacking appetizers to pair with your favourite drink. Owner Abhishek Kajaria has also introduced a range of Bili Hu coffees, for those who cannot do without a coffee.

Abhishek Kajaria

From barman’s special cocktails to Smoked Salmon Bagel with Herbed Scrambled Eggs, Fungi Pizza, Lemongrass and Coriander Chicken, Pulled Chicken Tacos, Edamame Charcoal Crunchy to Oreo Biscoff Brownie for a sweet ending, they have it all.

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar