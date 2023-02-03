Salt Lake's Awadh serves authentic Awadhi cuisine along with a lot of drama

Few can resist tasting good Awadhi cuisine and that’s what compelled us to check out the latest Mughlai diner in town, Awadh, located in Salt Lake’s Sector V. The humble, cosy diner has utilised their rich experience in Awadhi food and developed a menu comprising Kolkata’s favourite Awadhi dishes which

cater to the local palate.

“Inspired by the royal Awadhi kitchens, we curate authentic royal delicacies sourced from all corners of the country. A dining experience combining drama, authenticity and creativity is what we offer to the guests,” says Surmit De, co-founder of Awadh.

Murgh Nawabi Biryani (L) and Dum Ki Gosht Biryani

We flagged off the trail with the lip-smacking Murgh Afghani Tangri Kebab, marinated with spices, cream and smoked to perfect tenderness. We next nibbled into a light and flavourful Nimbu Dhania Machli prepared with Kolkata Bekti and Adraki Barrah Kebab — lamb chops marinated, skewered and cooked in a tandoor or a clay oven and served with onion rings, lemon wedges and green chutney.

Bhuna Murgh with Lasooni Naan (L) and Awadhi Lal Gosht

For the main course, we tried their Dum Ki Gosht Biryani — an aromatic dish of slow-cooked basmati rice replete with succulent, tender mutton pieces along with meatballs. We also tried Murgh Nawabi Biryani, a delightful rice recipe, which is indulgent and delectable, made with chicken pieces, rice and an assortment of spices. You can also try their Bhuna Murgh, a dry chicken curry smeared in a tomato base with fresh fragrances of ginger, garlic and bhuna masala and other spices; and Awadhi Lal Gosht, made with mutton, cooked in a mélange of spices, with the smoky Lasooni Naan. Quite predictably, we finished off our meal with a bowl of creamy phirni.

Meal for 2: Rs 600+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar