Woo your loved one at ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is that special day of year where you just want to shower your significant other with all the love in the world, in every form. This Valentine’s Day the ITC Hotels in Kolkata- ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal have plans to make sure you and your loved one enjoy every bit of it. The signature restaurants at both the properties are ready to greet you with special tasting menus and beverage pairings. The Tea Pavilions are brewing luxurious concoctions that can be complemented by signature cuisines from Pan Asian and Peshawari. If you are in the mood for an intimate dinner, serenade away the evening with your love by the soothing water lilies at the Tea Pavilion with a bespoke 4-course meal and a bottle of bubbly. Choices will be provided to choose the menu from two of their outlets- Peshawari and Pan Asia. To add brownie points to the romantic evening, there will be a dedicated butler exclusively at your service. The venue will be decorated with flowers and candles to keep up with the occasion, taking into consideration any colour scheme or décor requirements you may have on your mind.

Moving on, for a taste of local, Indian and international delicacies head out to the Grand Market Pavilion. This restaurant takes its inspiration from the iconic New Market or Hogg Market of Kolkata, once a treasury of produce for the country. Keeping pace with international trends, the Grand Market Pavilion serves an immersive culinary experience, creating the ambience of a gourmet food district. It is a vibrant, bustling showcase of the finest in local, Indian and global fare.

A selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from the North-Eastern part of India, dishes from the kitchens of India and our signature kebaberie create a one of a kind serendipity. Feast your senses of sight, smell and taste at the dessert studio, an experience like no other.

Since V-Day falls on a Tuesday, taking into consideration some lovebirds might as well prefer to go vegetarian; Royal Vega at ITC Royal Bengal has taken a different route this season of love with a special spread called Prem Khasa. Guided by the precepts of Ayurveda, much of the cuisine on offer is attuned to the season, celebrating the concept of eating fresh seasonal produce, observing the ideal combination of tastes.

If wooing your lover under the stars is something that catches your fancy, enjoy the evening at SkyPoint with Valentine’s special menu and one plus one on select beverages. All of the experiences will be complemented with romantic music to serenade your soul. We assure you it might just be the perfect proposal spot you are looking for with Kolkata’s skyline in the background. Watch the twilight fall and roll into the after-hours revelry at the elegant rooftop bar, offering an immersive experience through panoramic views, delightful décor & one of a kind beverage & gourmet offerings.