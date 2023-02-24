Vedic's new menu is made from rare organic produce

In a fast-paced world, we still love to fall back upon our ancient traditions, teachings, practices, and flavours for solace. Vedic at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat's newly revamped menu offers just that.

Showcasing hydroponic plants, and bottles of organic honey, the property emphasises the value of slow cooking in proper utensils with pure ingredients and at the right temperature. The decor, paintings and music also add up to the mindfulness by soothing the frayed nerves after a tiring, stressful day.

In Vedic, each major season calls for different sets of the menu, and along with a host of specially curated beverages, the vegetarian diner has a variety of local and regional delicacies upholding a wide diversity of Indian culinary culture and traditions. “Vedic is a modern interpretation of the Indian classic regional cuisine in the abstract form. We use rare organic produce which is locally sourced,” says Soham Dhar, sous chef of Vedic.

The three meticulously crafted seasonal menus from the winter collection comprise Himam, Hemanta and Sishir and we were welcomed with a plate of roasted papads and khakhras, paired with three types of achaar.

The experience kicked off with a piping hot Kavak Galvani Raab, made with India’s most expensive and exotic gucchi mushroom broth foamed with strong flavours of gucchi confit oil, dehydrated and powdered gucchi mushrooms from the Himalayas. Naturally, it was flavourful and heartwarming. For starters, we tried the very delectable Channa platter consisting of wood-fired makkhan paneer roulade, kalmi saag, tangy makhani sauce, anardana and mint chutney. The Namkeen Gulab Jamun Ki Chaat, which had crispy chana puffs, chole, pickled onion, angoor ki chutney and nitrogen liquid was unusually scrunchy. Both are toothsome in their delectable ways.

For the mains, we had their bestselling Winter Greens Saag, a melange of winter greens slow-cooked with rice, and finished with white butter. Paired with baby Methi Thepla and Malai Gucci Kulcha, it was indeed a filling option. We also tried their speciality Vedic Pulao which was made with black rice, organic peas, baby carrots and masala wadi.

The meal wasn't too heavy and we ended our extravagant experience with a toothsome Gajar ka Halwa, paired with a chunk of homemade kulfi.

Meal for 2: Rs 4,000+