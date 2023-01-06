Newtown’s DoReMe should be your next stop for dessert cravings

Did you know that Scandinavian countries such as Sweden and Finland consume the most ice cream?

Invented in China and introduced to the Western world by Italy, ice cream is one dessert that has fans

across all peoples and age groups. And gorging on ice cream during the winter — be it a simple orange stick or a sundae — is perhaps something that we all enjoy. This winter, you can drop in at DoReMe, a dessert parlour located in the bylanes of Newtown that will transport you to your childhood doll house or the cartoon clippings from the ’90s.

DoReMe actually has an immensely cute history behind its nomenclature too. The parlour has been named after the four kids Dodo (Do), Rai (Re), Megha & Meethi (Me) — children of the owners Soumi Poddar, Mousumi Pradhan and Sharmila Upadhyay. Decked in shades of white, yellow and blue, the place has indoor as well as outdoor seating options, designed very beautifully with the cuteness factor intact.

“It is just not a venture, it has our whole heart. Something which is built with passion, becomes like your own baby,” says Soumi. “Every décor piece and crockery has been handpicked by us. We make sure that any one of us is present at the café since we like to interact with our customers and make them feel at home,” adds Sharmila. Be it the brownies or the crumbles, everything is baked by Mousumi, which takes the taste factor up a notch higher.

Interiors

True to their tagline ‘Experience Chilled Happiness’, they offer a variety of items including sundaes, ice cream shakes, softies, ice gola, kulfi and customised ice cream scoops. What makes them extra special

is that their golas are made by shaving home-frozen ice, using strictly purified water.

We tried their smooth hot chocolate and unlike most places, it was thick and didn’t taste like a cup of Bournvita. We also tried a few of their specials. Since softies are hard to find, we had to try their Mango and Strawberry versions. The fruity taste was not at all artificial and qualifies as a great choice for kids. We also tried their Fruit Lover’s Sundae, layered with ice creams and loads of chopped fruits, topped with whipped cream.

Meal for 2: Rs 350+