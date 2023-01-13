Indulge in the goodness of mushrooms at Ottimo
Ottimo has curated a festival called House of Mushroom that will last up till January 31
ITC Royal Bengal’s premium Italian diner Ottimo is known for melding together authentic flavours from the Mediterranean shores with innovative and contemporary recipes. They have recently curated a spectacular menu named House of Mushroom that boasts a variety of antipasti, soups, pizzas, mains and desserts all displaying the diversity of mushrooms through its flavour and presentation.
“Kolkata is a city that is extremely fond of mushrooms and our clientele too is primarily mycophile vegetarians. There are nearly fourteen dishes in an augmented menu, apart from a-la-carte, all displaying the diversity of the fungi. We have used almost ten varieties of fresh mushrooms along with a couple of dried mushrooms that act as an assortment in some dishes, while as the main ingredient in the others. There are not just vegetarian offerings but non-vegetarian dishes as well,” shares Hitesh Hinduja, Sous Chef of Ottimo.
Rs. 3000++ taxes for two
Up till January 31