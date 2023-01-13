The Dayroom Cafe celebrates first anniversary with an extensive menu

An anniversary calls for a celebration and to try their delectable new offerings, we dropped in at The Dayroom Café, located in the lane opposite Basanti Devi College. A great hangout spot to chill with your friends over a cup of thick hot chocolate, the café just turned a year old and has some fantastic picturesque walls and corners that can very well double up as your photo booth.

Mushroom Cappuccino

Satavisha Sengupta

“While I was researching around this location, I noticed that the cafés here mainly focus on their coffees. Being a foodie myself, I wanted my focus to be on the food. Our coffees are indeed the specialty ones, but I have curated an extensive food menu too. Along with the typical café food like sandwiches, burgers and light bites, we touch upon a range of cuisines like Italian, Mexican, Thai and the day-to-day favourites, like a chicken lollipop. Some of our specials are Pineapple Honey Grilled Fish, Cream Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast and Bekti Popcorn,” says owner Satavisha Sengupta. The space, which boasts 50+ covers, also doubles up as a cosy co-working space.

BBQ Chicken Wings

To celebrate its first anniversary, The Dayroom Café has also launched a range of delectable soups and various hot chocolate mixes. For the winter menu, Satavisha has tried to incorporate warm and comforting flavours. We started with a Mushroom Cappuccino, creamy and flavourful, along with Jalapeno Cheese Balls, which were soft on the inside and super crispy on the outside. Next, we tried the Dayroom Special Pizza, which was an innovative Mexican take on an Italian pizza. The pizza is loaded with paneer, capsicum, onions, and jalapenos and topped with crushed nachos. The crunch from the nachos indeed made the pizza taste unique.

Honey Chili Pork

Blueberries Cheesecake Shake

We also tried their BBQ Chicken Wings which were doused in sweet and spicy barbeque sauce and cooked to perfection. But the star of the show was indeed the Honey Chilli Pork. The best part about it is that they serve lean meat only. So, don’t be surprised if you get to taste just the meat — sweet and savoury — shorn of any ounce of fat. To end our meal on a sweet note, we had to try the not-so-sweet, thick and smooth hot chocolate, served with marshmallows on a skewer and a thick Blueberries Cheesecake Shake that had a cheesecake slice on top, making it even richer.

Meal for 2: Rs 800+

Pictures by Anindya Saha