The newly launched watering hole Roots offers a magnificent view of some iconic Kolkata structures

Kolkata might not have a plethora of skyscrapers piercing through the city skyline but it sure does have a picturesque, verdant birds’ eye view dotted with structures reminiscent of the colonial past. The city’s latest rooftop address Roots near Exide Crossing has definitely taken one of the most prime spots that offer you a splendid view of the same and of course the watering hole made it to our must visit list. Spread across two floors and 12,000 sq ft carpet area, this vibrant lounge has layered its experience through a PDR, two open air areas, one indoor seating arrangement and a live music arena.

The décor boasts of interplay between glass and wood with hints of red and gold adding a dash of colour to every nook and corner on the inside while the exterior areas display a magnificent mosaic of monochrome, asymmetric tiles on the floor and maintain the dual toned theme throughout its upholstery. The exteriors allow you to settle on multiple seating level options, be it on a high chair or a cosy garden chair while the interiors are all about lounging and relaxation. A quick look around will reveal a number of quirky pictures featuring iconic figures from history and art cheering with their choice of poison.

We settled on one of the elevated semi-private sections on the ground floor replete with a cushioned sofa and a wooden table as we waited eagerly for the gastronomic saga to begin. The offerings on the bill of fare mainly consist of fusion elements from the Mediterranean and Indian cuisine.

First arrived a martini glass filled with their signature cocktail Olivoda, a unique concoction of vodka and olives coming together to lend a greyish tinge to the drink. We ordered in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian portions to pair with it, namely the Volcano Paneer- charred paneer slices loaded with wasabi cheese mayo along with the Chicken Egg Toast topped with clove chicken mousse, egg roast and orange-chili-cheese cinnamon glaze. For a subtler quick bite, you may choose to settle for the Baked Mushroom Cupcake filled with spinach chili-cheese compote, oven baked tomato chutney and coriander puree or the Crab and Bhetki Cake that takes cue from Calcutta’s age old love for the sea food items and blends it together into patty cakes complemented with beetroot, raisin and spicy-tangy-creamy tomato dip.

If you are fond of whiskey we suggest you try their house-special Roots Whiskey Sour that is usually served in an asymmetric stout glass, topped with hints of pineapple juice, Angostura Bitters and sugar syrup. Pair it up with Sharmaji’s Butter Chicken Tikka, a classic tikka kebab served with a dash of peanuts and crunchy puffed rice. To move on to the mains, we chose to order the tangy & spicy Mexican Paella replete with corn, beans, roots, paprika smoked tomato sauce and served with tortilla crackers and salsa. You may as well settle for the Miso Marinated Fish for a charred yet subtle burst of flavours, or any of the four options from their Sushi offerings.

Wrap it up with a classic Chocolate Bake topped with an assorted range of fruits and edible flowers.

Price for two: Rs. 1600 (Without Alcohol)

Pictures by Anindya Saha