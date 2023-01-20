Grab some delectable bites from Flavours of India's Delhi Food Festival 

There are very few Kolkata gastronomes who do not love North Indian cuisine. Kasan- The Flavours of India has come up as one of the most popular destinations for affordable family dining solutions in the city. To add to the plethora of delectable offerings they already cater, the restaurant has now come up with an exclusive Delhi Food Festival focussed on the varied offerings from North India. Delhi has from the beginning of time been a melting pot of different cultures and cuisines, thus the birthplace of numerous iconic dishes. Head out to FOI while the festival lasts to discover some seldom explored recipes from the gullies of Delhi such as Chicken Kasturi Kebab and Lahori Pindi Chana.

What: Delhi Food Festival

Where: Kasan- Flavours of India

Price for two: Rs 1000++ (without alcohol)