Head out to Blue Moose Cafe for some mouth-watering new introductions

Blue Moose Café near Mudiali needs no new introduction and is a haven for caeruleaphiles both on and off the plate. Popular for its serene setting, the café has recently added a host of items to its existing menu and we surely couldn’t help but try some. Gathered from all across the world, the newest offerings include winter beverages; some grilled and tossed mains along with a few lip-smacking desserts. We particularly loved their Spaghetti Aglio Olio which was perfectly seasoned and wasn’t dry on the palate. You may as well try their Scotch Eggs, Amoosing Chicken or Grilled Prawn with mashed potatoes and veggies. Wrap things up on a sweet note with their must try Lamington or house-special Blue Moose- a frothy mousse with hints of blueberry. If you are just in for the winter special beverages, a tall mug of creamy, frothy Hot Chocolate or Blue Moose Tea might just be the perfect choice.

What: New Menu

Where: Blue Moose Cafe

Price for Two: Rs. 900