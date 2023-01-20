Salt Lake's Boho The Sky Cafe has bohemian vibes

Enjoying a rooftop view overlooking the bustling Ultadanga flyover with your loved ones by your side can never go wrong. Beaming with earthy bohemian vibes in neutral themes with a splash of green, the ambience at Salt Lake’s Boho the Sky Café is swanky-chic. The newest outlet in the area can surely be one of your favourite places to go to soak up some natural light and fresh air.

Lovers Delight

Ouef Panini

“After the massive success of Boho at Garia, Madhyamgram and Nagerbazar, we are excited about our fourth outlet at Salt Lake. Keeping the locality in mind, we curated the menu in such a manner that appeals to the younger generation and it includes salads, sandwiches, burgers, pasta, pizzas and a whole

lot of lip-smacking small plates. Besides the coffees and teas, our mocktails are refreshingly different,” says Roshni Aditya, managing director of the Aditya Group. With 68 covers, this cute café makes for the perfect hangout zone for people from all age groups.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Black Bean Burger

We were served three fruity, fancy-looking refreshing mocktails — Sunset of Boho, Lovers Delight and Peasant Mojito — to set the mood. Next, we tried their dry-spice rubbed chicken Wings of Fire, which had crumb-fried chicken wings marinated in herbs and spices and topped with peri-peri powder. Those looking for guilt-free, filling meals can go for Oeuf Panini which has sliced boiled eggs with leafy greens in the chef ’s special topping on a panini bread. And the BBQ Chicken Pizza loaded with chicken bits, onions, bell peppers and cherry tomato was good too, doused in sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. The penne in cheese sauce was decent too. But the dish that won our hearts was the very innovative Black Bear Burger which comes with a well-spiced clay-roasted chicken patty, fried egg and leafy greens between two black burger buns. You can also try the flavourful, pillowy soft Rasmalai Cheesecake for a happy ending.

Meal for 2: Rs 500+

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar