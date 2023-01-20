The Nest's new menu is sinfully indulgent

For those corporates, getting a quiet dine-in, where they can meet and greet, take some work calls, have a group meeting, or just have an enjoyable lunch spread, is just so hard to find. And when we look for conceptual fine dining restaurants, Ambuja Neotia has always come to our rescue. The Nest by Conclave, at Ecohub, just opposite the corporate hub of Ecospace is no different, and their new menu drop has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. All you need to have is a corporate membership.

Honey and Mustard Salad

You can start your day with some wholesome breakfast with Fresh Fruit platter, Cereals, Sandwiches or our very desi Paranthas, or Dosas. There is an extensive range of appetisers for vegetarian and meat lovers too. While Oriental and Continental delicacies have always been their forte, a well curated Indian menu is their newest addition. From fall-of-the-bone Mutton Rogan, paired with pillowy soft Butter Naan is the best we had in recent times. We also loved the Heritage Roller Rice, which had a tomato gravy with veggies, crispy fried rice, topped with cheese sauce and then baked. It really tasted interesting. Along with these, the Golden Corn Soup, Honey and Mustard Warm Salad, Jerk Spiced Shashliks, Baingan Bahar and the Monte Carlo, were bang on taste!

Price for 2: Rs 1500+

Pictures by Anindya Saha