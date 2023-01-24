Celebrate this Chinese New Year with an exquisite Oriental spread at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Chinese New Year, also known as the Lunar New Year, is considered one of the most fortunate days of the year. This year it’s the ‘Year of the Rabbit’, and in Chinese culture, rabbit is considered to be the symbol of longevity, peace, and prosperity.

To usher in this Chinese New Year, Vivek Kalia, Executive Chef at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat has crafted authentic Chinese culinary delights for the patrons to soak in the festive spirit with their loved ones. To herald the Year of Rabbit, the Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is spruced up with a Spring themed decor, special treats and Dragon dance to offer an unforgettable experience for the guests. Chef Vivek says, “I like to keep my recipes as authentic as possible. I do not tweak the flavours. I sometimes replace some of the local ingredients, but most of our ingredients are sourced directly from China.” While the special brunch menu was on offer only on Sunday, the hotel is celebrating the New Year with a dinner buffet for the whole week, till January 29.

We started with a fresh mango mocktail, following a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian salads, which tasted delicious with the fresh, crunchy veggies, roasted chicken and dressings. We next had Veg Crystal Dumpling, Prawn Har Gao, and Chicken Baos that had sweet, fluffy baos, stuffed with a saucy chicken. The property also showcased a Traditional Beijing Duck and live station for all the food connoisseurs to experience the grandeur of the festival. There were Udon Noodles, Chicken Fried Rice for main course and Chicken and Fish gravy to pair up with. And of course, there were a couple of cheesecakes, cake pops and cakes to end our meal with. Ring in the Chinese New Year at The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat and bask in the warmth of the feast of the rich delicacies of China.

Where: Nori, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat When: Till January 29, 7-11 pm

Price: Rs 2199+