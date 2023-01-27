The Corner Courtyard offers a delectable winter fare

Housed in a 120 years old heritage house, The Corner Courtyard on Sarat Bose Road, is one of the oldest diners in the city that earned renown for its delectable platters and cosy interiors. We visit the place to taste the newly-introduced winter menu and settled ourselves in one of the well-lit corners of the courtyard.

This heritage property has a funky setup with white-washed walls and floral upholstery adding to the looks further. Besides the diner and bar, there are seven uniquely designed comfortable rooms, that make for a great choice if you are looking for a centrally located option that's affordable too.

There are multiple dining options at the outlet, ranging from a delicious spread that includes Cottage Cheese Steak, Basil Fried Bekti, Achari Fish, Roesti, New Zealand Lamb Chop, Tempura Prawn, Mushroom Cupcake, Pizzas & Burgers, and many more, along with some of TCC's signature cocktails for a perfect meal. We loved their Peruvian Bekti too which is a filling entree if you are looking up for a wholesome dish. The Corner Courtyard is open from breakfast till supper.

From 8 am - 11.45 pm.

Price for two:Rs 1,200 +