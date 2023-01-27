Uns Cafe & Dining has introduced breakfast platters and a plethora of juicy kebabs

The Purna Das Road area might be oversaturated with a number of cafes but only a handful offer casual dining options. Uns Café & Dining is one such exception decked in off-white and turquoise that brings to the plate both light bites and delectable meal platters. The 40 seater grub hub is now opening its doors from 8am in the morning, and that sure does call for some breakfast platters. Their latest introductions include Cheesy Chicken Omlette heaped with juicy sausage slices and Egg Chicken Breakfast Platter to name a few. If you wish to head to Uns at any other point of the day, you may choose to settle for their newest kebabs namely Mutton Kachhi Kebab or the Tikhi Anarasi Tikka. The latter is a mouth-watering milieu of sweet-tangy pineapples and Indian spices. Moving on to the beverages, you may pair your first meal of the day with some Vienna Coffee or Uns Special Cold Coffee, or wash the spicy aftertaste of kebabs down with some Apple Toddy that comes with its medicinal values suited for the season change.

Price for two: Rs. 700

Pictures by Pritam Sarkar