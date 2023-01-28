Get a taste of Kerala cuisine at Hyatt Regency Kolkata's ongoing festival

Experience Kerala’s culinary and cultural legacies laced with Malabar spices as Chef Gishnu from Grand Hyatt Kochi's famed diner Malabar cafe rustles up the delicacies at Hyatt Regency's Waterside Café. On till February 5, this gastronomic trail will give the patrons a taste of Kerala's age-old treasured recipes carefully crafted by Chef Gishnu.

Savour aromatic, spicy and exquisitely flavoured interpretations of traditional Kerala dishes just the way they were made at home.

Hailing from Ernakulum district in Kerala, Gishnu's initial interest in cooking grew when he accompanied his grandmother in the kitchen.

Chef Gishnu

Kerala is divided into three areas, geographically. Cuisines, too, are similarly different. The southernmost area of the state is known for Travancore cuisine, then there’s central Kerala and Malabar region. Dishes are also popular based on the communities that have made them famous. The appam and stew combination from the Syrian Christian households has been on every person’s bucket list when they visit Kerala. So are the Mappila dishes of the northern part of the state.

Malabar cuisine at Hyatt Regnecy Kolkata

Portuguese rule in central and south Kerala has left a large footprint in terms of food as well as traditional performances such as Chavittunadakam. They are popular in Ernakulam, Kottayam, Kollam and some parts of Calicut. The vast connection with the Gulf countries has led to Malayalis eating out at Arabic joints and restaurants that focus on Mediterranean cuisine. Hotels and homes have simultaneously accepted different kinds of food from around the globe. Some of the most commonly loved dishes are Karimeen Polichathu, Malabar Parotta and Beef roast, Eriserry, (pumpkin-lentil curry), Thalaserry Biriyani, Fish Moilee, Meen Manga Thakkali Curry, Pork Vindaloo and of course the variety of payasams (rice/ wheat puddings).

" After curating an innovative and soulful experience with the renowned Chef Marina Balakrishnan, we have arranged this unique Kerala culinary experience. Guests can experience the local Kerala food with herbs and spices, fish and chicken curry, regular appams and Idiyappam With Curry, Nadan Kozhi Varuthathu among other dishes," says Kumar Shobhan, general manager, Hyatt Regency Kolkata.

Pocket Pinch - Rs 1,850 + for lunch, Rs 1,950 + for dinner. Rs 2250 + for Sunday. On till February 5.