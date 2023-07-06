Sankalp's fusion idlis and dosas for Gen-Z foodies

Sankalp’s new fusion menu is all about South Indian regulars with a modern twist. As the menu hit the floors of the Salt Lake outlet, Indulge was present to taste it. While this homely restaurant aced in serving idlis, dosas, vadas, and more, the fusion was a welcome addition.

Manager Jaidev Das mentions, “The new menu was created keeping in mind our regular millennial and office-going guests. We wanted to give them something new. Also, our family crowd has youngsters, so some of the items like Noodle dosa and Chocolicious were conceptualised keeping them in mind.”

If cheese burst dosa had a name, it would be Genie dosa. A unique combination of rolled paper dosas with yummy masala topped with carrots, purple cabbage, cheese, and French fries; this was the roll dosa on the go. The dish upholds the crispiness and savoury flavour of the original dosa but the grated cheese and French fries took it a notch higher in taste.

While the Matka dosa with its paneer masala inside the matka and a conical dosa on top of it, scores high on its presentation; the masala resembling a paneer bhurji lacks the expected flavourful punch. Taking a detour from South to China and incorporating vegetarian noodles in dosa pockets was quite innovative. The slithery and savoury spicy noodles in the Noodles dosa were a clever upgrade to the dish.

Soft, fluffy, and round Podi idlis with a handful of grainy masala won our hearts. The podi masala made of ground chana, ghee, oil, and spice mix added a zesty tinge to an already tasty idli. Saving the best for the last was Chocolicious, a delightful mix of vanilla ice cream, in-house baked brownies, a kit-kat, and oreo biscuit topped with chocolate sauce was the dream of every chocolate lover.

While the new menu was indeed delicious and light on the stomach, one could have expected a fusion take on a more traditional South Indian dessert to end the course. However, it is definitely a must-try for contemporary food lovers who love innovative food on the go.

Available only at the Salt Lake outlet

Price for two (approx): Rs 600 +

Pics: Anindya Saha