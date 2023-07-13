Check out AMPM, the city's new coffee and cocktail bar 

We found ourselves inside a classic Victorian vintage world as we entered AMPM, the newly opened coffee and cocktail bar inside Celica Park on Park Street. The pastel colour palate; live music stage; seating area covering 158 pax across the main floor, gully, and verandah; and yesteryears photographs to radio, typewriter, and trophies which occupy the interiors, contribute towards creating a pleasing ambience for the guests. Indulge too arrived to check out their hospitality.

Rajan Sethi, owner AMPM comments, “This is the first venture towards East from Delhi. I have been frequenting Kolkata and realized the vacuum of good bars. So it was on my mind to come to Kolkata. AMPM is a live performance stage with an extensive cocktail program and comfort food. ”

Park Street negroni

The Park Street negroni welcomed us upon arrival. A combination of homemade coffee from the finest beans and gin was a delight to sip into. For starters, it was the innovative Avocado chana chaat with tamarind and yogurt espuma. The fresh take on the classic dish involved avocados to make it a healthier option. The savoury chaat got the much-required crunch from the fried chickpeas and a sweet and sour kick from the espuma.

Burrata pizza

Next was the Burrata pizza with pesto, confit (or slow-roasted) tomatoes, cheddar, and olive oil coming straight out of the woodfire oven. This is a must–try for pizza lovers. Made in the Neopolitan style, the saltiness of the parmesan gets balanced by the plain but cheesy burrata. The pesto and tomatoes not only give the dish a distinct colour but also a peppery and sweet taste. If you are looking for vegan options, you might opt for vegan dim sum among other options.

Banana Leaf Bhetki

When in Bengal, Bhetki paturi is a basic need, but AMPM gives it a twist. The Banana leaf bhetki has a kashundi marination which lends the fish a pungent flavour. That, when served with the beurre blanc sauce, boiled vegetables, salad and fried rice makes for a complete main course. The mustardy taste due to the marination as opposed to the regular coconut was a positive welcome. Also, the sauce made all the difference and elevated the flavours of the dish.

Kancha Kola toastones

The Kancha kola toastones with chilli mango espuma was the star of the menu. The savoury fried green plantains were balanced with the sweet and chilli foam comprising cherry tomatoes and mango cubes. They lent a crunch and mild tartness to the dish making it a perfect snack to go along with your drinks.

To end on a sweet note was the Nolen Gur Cheesecake with gur sprinkles. The compact texture and the gur lending the apt sweetness to the dish without overdoing it made it a delight to end the meal with.

AMPM, overlooking the city skyline is definitely a must-visit for chilling over music and food with friends.

Approx price for two Rs 1500+

Pics: Pritam Sarkar