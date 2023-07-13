Dig into the best of skewers on World Kebab Day

Grab a piece of Kebab and your favorite drink and you are all set for an evening of conversations and memories with your loved ones. As one moves towards World Kebab Day on July 14, Indulge takes a look at what the city has to offer in terms of traditional and contemporary kebabs.

Gosht Galawati Kabab at Oudh 1590

Gosht Galawati Kabab

Bringing the traditional flavours of Awadhi cuisine is Oudh 1590. One of the most iconic dishes is the Galawti Kabab. The melt-in-the-mouth mutton kebab has a tinge of spice and bursts into an array of flavours in your mouth.

Price: Rs 425+

Available: All outlets of Oudh 1590

Sizzling Chelo Kebab at Trincas

Sizzling Chelo Kebab

This heritage restaurant on Park Street offers a variety of Kebab platters on its menu, but the Sizzling Chelo Kebab is a must-try. These tender pieces of meat served with rice and dips comprise a full meal.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1400 +

Available: Trincas, Park Street

Cheesy Tandoori Chicken from Hanglaatherium

Cheesy Tandoori Chicken

Specialising in Indian and Mughlai cuisine, Haanglatherium has won many hearts with its offerings. The Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Kebab is for all cheese lovers. The aroma of spices and the savoury blend of melted cheese take the taste one notch higher.

Price: Rs 500 +

Available: Kamalgazi, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Action Area I outlets

Mutton Shahi Barra Chaap from Kareem’s Kolkata

Mutton Shahi Barra Chaap

This Mumbai-based brand has several mouth-watering Kebab delicacies to offer. Out of which the Mutton Shahi Barra Chaap would definitely catch the eye of mutton lovers.

Price: Rs 950+

Available: Salt Lake, Chinar Park, Taltala outlets

Truffle Galouti Kekab by Paprika Gourmet

Truffle Galouti Kekab

Place your orders from one of the top artisanal homemade gourmet food destinations- Paprika Gourmet. The melt-in-the-mouth truffle Galouti Kebab is served with crisp hot roti.

Price: Rs 150 per piece

Available: Can be ordered through social media profiles

Kakori Kebab from JW Marriott

Kakori Kebab



Cooked with minced mutton and flavoured with a combination of aromatic spices and herbs, these are long cylindrical kebabs with an earthy charcoal flavour.

Price: Rs 975+

Tandoori Yakhni Kebab from Poach

Tandoori Yakhni Kebab

Inspired by the Mughal flavours, this kebab has a hint of rose, spices, cardamom, and creamy cashew gravy. It is served with Kabuli Naan with saffron and nuts.

Price: Rs 475+

Mango Tequila Fish Kebab from Jalsa

Mango Tequila Fish Kebab

The fresh Bhetki marinated with raw mango, lemongrass, and Thai red chilli gives off a sweet and sour taste. But what increases its flavour is the tequila served on top of it.

Price: Rs 715+

Paprika Tandoori Prawns from Badmaash

Paprika Tandoori Prawns

Prawns cooked in tandoors with smoked paprika give the smoky and spicy flavour that you crave.

Price: Rs 525+

Kali Mirch Paneer Tikka from Saffron

Kali Mirch Paneer Tikka

For all the vegetarians out there, this paneer kebab is sure to win hearts. It has chunks of paneer coated with malai, freshly ground pepper, fresh cream, black pepper powder, and in-house spices.

Price: Rs 145+

Coffee Licked Lamb Chops from Milee Droog Coffee & Bistro

Coffee Licked Lamb Chops

When coffee and kebab come together, magic happens. Taste the unusual combination of coffee and lamb chops in this dish, which is cooked with aromatic spices.

Price: Rs 799+

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Tikka from Warehouse Café

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Tikka

The fiery jalapenos come together with juicy chicken tikkas with cheddar marination. The kebab is cooked to perfection and served with blue pea mayonnaise and a spicy jalapeno dip.

Price: Rs 545+

Bonus: Kebab Festival at Ecohub

Kebab Festival at Ecohub

Visit The Village or Xebra Lounge and indulge in the Kebab Festival from July 14- 23. Select from an array of offerings including Jaitun Tulsi Paneer Tikka, Gandharaj Aloo Banjara, Moroccan Spice Fish Tikka, and Three Pepper Murgh ki Seekh among others.

Date: July 14- 23, 2023

Price for two (approx): Rs 1000+

Available: The Village and Xebra Lounge