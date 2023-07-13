Dig into the best of skewers on World Kebab Day
Here’s what the City of Joy has to offer to Kebab lovers
Grab a piece of Kebab and your favorite drink and you are all set for an evening of conversations and memories with your loved ones. As one moves towards World Kebab Day on July 14, Indulge takes a look at what the city has to offer in terms of traditional and contemporary kebabs.
Gosht Galawati Kabab at Oudh 1590
Bringing the traditional flavours of Awadhi cuisine is Oudh 1590. One of the most iconic dishes is the Galawti Kabab. The melt-in-the-mouth mutton kebab has a tinge of spice and bursts into an array of flavours in your mouth.
Price: Rs 425+
Available: All outlets of Oudh 1590
Sizzling Chelo Kebab at Trincas
This heritage restaurant on Park Street offers a variety of Kebab platters on its menu, but the Sizzling Chelo Kebab is a must-try. These tender pieces of meat served with rice and dips comprise a full meal.
Price for two (approx): Rs 1400 +
Available: Trincas, Park Street
Cheesy Tandoori Chicken from Hanglaatherium
Specialising in Indian and Mughlai cuisine, Haanglatherium has won many hearts with its offerings. The Cheesy Tandoori Chicken Kebab is for all cheese lovers. The aroma of spices and the savoury blend of melted cheese take the taste one notch higher.
Price: Rs 500 +
Available: Kamalgazi, Prince Anwar Shah Road, Action Area I outlets
Mutton Shahi Barra Chaap from Kareem’s Kolkata
This Mumbai-based brand has several mouth-watering Kebab delicacies to offer. Out of which the Mutton Shahi Barra Chaap would definitely catch the eye of mutton lovers.
Price: Rs 950+
Available: Salt Lake, Chinar Park, Taltala outlets
Truffle Galouti Kekab by Paprika Gourmet
Place your orders from one of the top artisanal homemade gourmet food destinations- Paprika Gourmet. The melt-in-the-mouth truffle Galouti Kebab is served with crisp hot roti.
Price: Rs 150 per piece
Available: Can be ordered through social media profiles
Kakori Kebab from JW Marriott
Cooked with minced mutton and flavoured with a combination of aromatic spices and herbs, these are long cylindrical kebabs with an earthy charcoal flavour.
Price: Rs 975+
Tandoori Yakhni Kebab from Poach
Inspired by the Mughal flavours, this kebab has a hint of rose, spices, cardamom, and creamy cashew gravy. It is served with Kabuli Naan with saffron and nuts.
Price: Rs 475+
Mango Tequila Fish Kebab from Jalsa
The fresh Bhetki marinated with raw mango, lemongrass, and Thai red chilli gives off a sweet and sour taste. But what increases its flavour is the tequila served on top of it.
Price: Rs 715+
Paprika Tandoori Prawns from Badmaash
Prawns cooked in tandoors with smoked paprika give the smoky and spicy flavour that you crave.
Price: Rs 525+
Kali Mirch Paneer Tikka from Saffron
For all the vegetarians out there, this paneer kebab is sure to win hearts. It has chunks of paneer coated with malai, freshly ground pepper, fresh cream, black pepper powder, and in-house spices.
Price: Rs 145+
Coffee Licked Lamb Chops from Milee Droog Coffee & Bistro
When coffee and kebab come together, magic happens. Taste the unusual combination of coffee and lamb chops in this dish, which is cooked with aromatic spices.
Price: Rs 799+
Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Tikka from Warehouse Café
The fiery jalapenos come together with juicy chicken tikkas with cheddar marination. The kebab is cooked to perfection and served with blue pea mayonnaise and a spicy jalapeno dip.
Price: Rs 545+
Bonus: Kebab Festival at Ecohub
Visit The Village or Xebra Lounge and indulge in the Kebab Festival from July 14- 23. Select from an array of offerings including Jaitun Tulsi Paneer Tikka, Gandharaj Aloo Banjara, Moroccan Spice Fish Tikka, and Three Pepper Murgh ki Seekh among others.
Date: July 14- 23, 2023
Price for two (approx): Rs 1000+
Available: The Village and Xebra Lounge