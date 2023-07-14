Enjoy yummy bites at The Coffee Shop

At a time when Kolkata is all about experimental cafés and diners exploring diverse cuisines, a simple café outlet that serves good coffee and tidbits is winning crowds. Co-owned by Aman and Aryan Sinha, The Coffee Shop, located on Short Street, is a great spot for coffeeholics. Serving a wide range of delectable tidbits right from Indian snacks to Italian and Continental delicacies, the cafe will surely leave you impressed with its eclectic eggetarian menu.

Breakfast Platter

Sprawling across 1,300 sq ft, the place holds your attention with its sophisticated interiors and a vivid colour scheme reminding us of all those ingredients used in the preparation of coffee. Speaking about the USP of this café, Aman and Aryan say, “The theme sort of falls in place with the name of the café. If you look around, most of the interior decor items are made of recycled products; it’s all stainless steel and made from scrap. We painted and furnished the same. We get our coffee beans from Kerala. If someone wishes to have a quality cuppa at an affordable price, they can drop in.” If you are in a hurry but craving for some scrummy bites, then you can just grab and go from Express Café, which is the takeaway section located right beside the main outlet.

Aman Sinha

We were greeted with a cup of classic Cappuccino. The Cold café frappe was the next refreshment in the queue that impressed us with its tantalising blend of ice-cream and coffee. The food was super tempting both in terms of taste and plating. The Soya cutlet served with kasundi was replete with soft soya chunks covered by a crispy layer — a tasty yet healthy option. Next, we gorged on the succulent Paneer BBQ wrap, which is a must-try. The wrap filling had paneer cubes seasoned with a spicy and tangy BBQ sauce, and was a delight in every bite.

Soya Cutlet

Up next, was their hearty Breakfast platter boasting of crispy hash potatoes, grilled tomato, veggies, poached eggs, breads and baked beans. We devoured the crispy hash potatoes before moving on to the Sprout salad loaded with mung bean sprouts, veggies, herbs and lemon. The salad was deliciously fresh, thanks to the salty and tangy flavour notes. We ended the food trail with the Watermelon mojito, which looked vibrant and tasted incredibly refreshing and flavourful.

Watermelon Mojito

Price for two: Rs 500+

Pictures by Anindya Saha