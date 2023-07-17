 Treat yourself to Monsoon delicacies at JW Kitchen

The Sunday rains brought back Kolkata nostalgia while Indulge tasted the specially curated Monsoon Downpour Buffet at the JW Marriott Kolkata. With the rains pouring in, The JW Kitchen made sure to treat their patrons with the quintessential chaats, fries, sushis, and more, while they chatted away with friends and family amidst live music and activity corner for children.

As we waited for our food staring at the rain-washed windows the beauty called Lavender Berry occupied the glass in front of us. A refreshing drink that can be modified as an alcoholic or non-alcoholic drink, as per choice, with berry and lemon flavours was quite a good start to the afternoon.

The amouse bouche was a chaat lover’s favourite. Spicy chaat on papdi with a tinge of spice and the subtle sweetness of pomegranate balanced the flavours quite well. Apart from chaat, you can also opt for phuchkas from the counter.

amouse bouche

Next was a pair of sushis. For vegetarians, the Vegetable Tempura Sushi with bell peppers, nori, sticky rice, and the pungency of wasabi was crunchy and mind-blowing. The Avocado Crab Stick Sushi was the perfect starter that a seafood lover, especially a crab lover can ask for. The spicy avocado and the fresh and juicy crab stick made for a unique but tasty combination. The sushis were followed by the Mushroom Soufflé with Saffron Sauce. While the saffron sauce was indeed remarkable with its hint of sweetness, it failed to uplift the mushroom soufflé which fell plain on the whole.

Vegetable Tempura Sushi

Talking about the new offerings, Sunil Kumar, general manager, JW Marriott Kolkata comments, “By creating a buffet that celebrates the monsoon downpour, we aim to immerse our guests in an enchanting culinary journey that harmonizes with the sights, sounds, and flavours of this extraordinary time of year. Guests have embraced this concept with great enthusiasm. It has allowed us to forge a deeper connection with our patrons and create lasting memories that go beyond just a traditional dining experience.”

Assorted Fish Fry

Taking a break from the food, we sipped on to hot tea which is another important element of the rainy season. While most Bengalis cannot do without their morning cup, watching the rain with a cup of hot tea and snacking on maach bhaja is a completely different feeling. A platter of assorted fish fries including Morolla, Charapona, and Lote with Kashundi came in next. The small Morolla fries were quite snackable while those who love to relish their fishes can opt for the freshly fried Charapona and Lote. We even observed some pros trying to reassemble the fish bones to perfection after a hearty meal.

Prawn Tempura

The most popular from the world of Tempura, the Prawn Tempura came next. The fresh prawn with a crunchy shell was immediately devoured with grated ginger, radish, and cumin sauce. The different flavours of each of the sides aggravated the taste of the prawn.

Assorted dessert platter

To end the afternoon on a sweet note was a platter of assorted desserts. The crunchy Pistachio Cookies, Hazelnut Choux, Berry Swiss Roll, Carrot Orange, and Raspberry Bon Bon were a burst of sweet chocolate which provided a sense of contentment and a haven for sweet lovers.

The Monsoon Downpour Buffet is available every Sunday for the month of July for brunch only. Should you be vegan, you can always declare the same on entering and a special vegan meal can be curated for you.

Date/s: every Sunday in July

Time: 12:30 – 3:30 (Brunch)

Venue: JW Marriott, Kolkata

Price: Rs 2550 (Buffet + Alcohol)

Pics: Pritam Sarkar