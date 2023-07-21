Visit Snack on Sushi to satiate your cravings

For a few years now, Kolkata is getting a hang of sushi. But having an authentic sushi experience is an expensive affair with only a handful of fine diners serving the Japanese delicacy. Sushi and dim sum bar Snack on Sushi in the bylanes of Ballygunge is indeed a discovery when it comes to affordable sushis in a variety of flavours.

Sushi lovers Sarat Agarwal and Smriti Dalmia felt the same dearth of affordable sushi outlets when they craved the dish. “It’s not always possible to pay so much for a plate of sushi. Here, we use the best of the ingredients, sourced both locally and imported, to serve good portions of the delicacy. We have young gastronomes who are fans of our sushi, dim sums, and wholesome ramen bowls,” says Sarat.

Interiors

The menu boasts of Gunkan/Nigiris, Ura maki rolls, and Maki rolls, along with a host of veg and non-veg dim sums, soups, salads, starters, and Asian mains, besides a range of beverages and desserts.“The menu concentrates more on sushi and dim sums since that’s our strength,” adds Smriti.

Cream Cheese Dim Sum

Naturally, we teed off with Yasai California rolls replete with sweet shitake, cucumber, cheese, avocado and topped with sesame seeds. Subtly sweet and crunchy, this was a good choice to start with. Next, we moved on to the Spicy cheese roll, and as the name suggests, along with spicy mayonnaise and bits of cheese, this sushi gets the crunch from the cucumber and carrot bits. Don’t miss the Spicy salmon maki roll. The Norwegian salmon was fresh and literally melted in the mouth. We wrapped up our sushi session with a filling Chicken katsu tempura Roll dunked in teriyaki sauce.

Ramen Bowl

For dim sums, we chose the Crystal veg and Cream cheese dumplings and loved how the spicy chilli oil complemented the subtle cream cheese and scallion stuffing. The crystal veg dim sum was loaded with teeny-tiny bits of veggies, with flavours of ginger, garlic and soy leaving a lasting impression on our tastebuds.

Price for two: Rs 800+