A special feast for four at Aaheli

When in Kolkata, visiting Aaheli should be on your list, if you want to try authentic Bengali cuisine. To continue special offers for its patrons on turning thirty, Aaheli has introduced a fantastic experience called ‘Charjoner Nimantran.’ It allows a group of four people or multiples to choose, including unlimited refills, from over 50 available dishes at an astounding price of Rs4444+. While the offer was recently being launched at the flagship outlet in The Peerless Inn, Indulge went to check out the lavish spread.

As we waited for our food staring outside the wide verandah into the rain-soaked city, hot Mochar Chop was the perfect dish we could have craved for. Made with banana blossoms, the fried cutlet was extremely crisp on the outside and soft on the inside with a roasted nutty flavour.

Next came a serving of hot rice with Sukto, a vegetable mix of raw bananas, potato, and drumstick, along with mustard, poppy seeds, and paanch phoron. The Sukto’s pungency due to the mustard and the grainy, savoury nuttiness due to the poppy seeds gave it a unique flavour and taste. Gnawing on the drumstick at the end of the meal is a tradition Bengali food lovers cannot let go off.

Speaking to us, Soumyadip Dutta, executive sous chef mentions, “It’s [Charjoner Nimantran] an offering, especially for all Aaheli lovers, one which is huge in itself because you get to select your own meal. We are trying to portray, client selection when they come to Aaheli. The curated menu contains dishes revived from the past three decades and the regular menu. When you come to Aaheli never miss the Mishti Doi and Kosha Mangsho.”

The meal only got interesting from here when piping hot loochis or fried bread came in. They were freshly made with the perfect puffs when poked into. The loochis were fried in low oil and we could absolutely dive guilt-free into quite a few of them. Where there is loochi, there is mutton. The Kochi Pathar Jhol was indeed the star of the menu. Moist, tender meat in a spicy gravy, not too spicy either, was the best dish one could have paired with the fried breads. Both the items were very light on the stomach.

To end the course was the unmissable Mishti Doi. This sweet dish is an icon of Bengal and cannot be skipped when in Aaheli.

Other dishes include Dal Piyaji, Gondhoraj Murgi, Doi Begun, Bati Chingri, Cholar Dal, and many more. The deal is definitely not to be missed and is here to stay for quite some time.

Price for four: Rs 4444+ (The Peerless Inn) and Rs 3444+ (Sarat Bose Road and Axis Mall). Extra individuals cost Rs 1499+ (The Peerless Inn) and Rs 999+ (Sarat Bose Road and Axis Mall).

Pics: Pritam Sarkar