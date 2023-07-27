Chapter 2 hosts the deboned Hilsa Festival 

The hilsa vibe has taken over Southern Avenue’s Chapter 2 by storm. All hilsa lovers head over to the restaurant and dig into an array of delectable dishes featuring the Queen of Fish. The ongoing deboned continental Hilsa Festival will offer delicacies like Smoked Hilsa, Grilled Hilsa Steak, Hilsa Sizzler, and more. Each dish comes at a price of Rs 999 only. Do not miss this opportunity which is available till mid-August.

