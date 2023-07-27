Home Food calcutta

Chapter 2 hosts the deboned Hilsa Festival 

Choose from an array of dishes at only Rs 999 

author_img Subhadrika Sen Published :  27th July 2023 11:59 PM   |   Published :   |  27th July 2023 11:59 PM
Head over to Chapter 2 for the Hilsa Festival

Head over to Chapter 2 for the Hilsa Festival

The hilsa vibe has taken over Southern Avenue’s Chapter 2 by storm. All hilsa lovers head over to the restaurant and dig into an array of delectable dishes featuring the Queen of Fish. The ongoing deboned continental Hilsa Festival will offer delicacies like Smoked HilsaGrilled Hilsa SteakHilsa Sizzler, and more. Each dish comes at a price of Rs 999 only. Do not miss this opportunity which is available till mid-August. 

What: Hilsa Festival

Where: Chapter 2, Southern Avenue

When: till mid- August 

TAGS
Chapter 2 Food Festival Hilsa

Comments