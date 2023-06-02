Play  and relax at Stumptown Cafe

A lakeside café, where one can explore some delicious continental and Chinese delicacies along with a sports turf, seems to be the perfect place to chill with your squad, especially during the summer evenings. One of the newest entrants in town, Salt Lake’s Stumptown Cafe, ticks all the right boxes. Serving great food, beautiful surroundings, and eye-soothing aesthetic interiors, this quaint cafe offers everything to please your senses.

Utkarsh Rai

We loved how beautifully the interior of the place has been done incorporating a lot of greens. What sets this spot apart is the sports turf located right behind the seating area. The idea came from Stumptown, a nickname for Portland, a city in Oregon that was dotted with stumps of trees in the mid19th century, shares café owner Utkarsh Rai. He adds, “We came up with the turf at the start and people used to come here and play. To provide refreshments, we came up with a café later. Keeping Stumptown town in mind, we have kept the ambience very soothing, with a view of the lake, located right in front of the cafe adding to the beauty.”

Fruit Punch Shake

With a scrumptious spread of savoury items like Grilled chicken, Cannelloni alla verdure, Fish and chips, Pasta, and Dry chilli paneer, to name a few, this café will leave you craving for more. We quenched our thirst with a flavourful Fruit punch shake. With three to four different types of fruit crushes blended along with milk and ice cream, this shake tastes sweet and creamy. Also, the Blueberry mojito felt super refreshing and is highly recommended during this sweltering season. We teed off the tasting session with Pan-fried BBQ chicken, topped with some veggies and tossed in BBQ sauce. It’s a great choice for those who love a blend of spicy and saucy tang. The Cannelloni florentine was as unique in taste as its name suggests. Baked with cheese and stuffed with exotic veggies, this preparation was delectable and filling.

Pan-fried BBQ Chicken

We ended our meal on a sweet note with the rich Chocolate avalanche. The gooey brownie topped with ice cream, and chocolate syrup was worth devouring and undoubtedly was the best thing we tried there.

Price for two: Rs 700 +

Pictures by Anindya Saha